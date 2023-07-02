Share this postThe Whitehouse Now Wants Some "Outdoor Experiments" in "Solar Radiation Modification"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Whitehouse Now Wants Some "Outdoor Experiments" in "Solar Radiation Modification"Could they be trying any harder to kill us all?Mathew AldredJul 02, 2023∙ Paid17Share this postThe Whitehouse Now Wants Some "Outdoor Experiments" in "Solar Radiation Modification"mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther12ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in