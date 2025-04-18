The Warlaugher
From The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna
The Warlaugher
Genus: Obedientia Sneerulus
Common Name: The Warlaugher
Updated Field ID: Homo Bellators Jimmius
Nicknames: The Patriotic Bombardier, The Militant Humourist, The Smirking Mockshamer
Danger Level: ★★★
Subtype: Martial-Medico Enthusiasm
Toxicity Increases When: A Pfizer shipment is delayed
Call:
“The unvaccinated don’t deserve ICU beds—and I say that with love.”
“The CDC says jump, I say: how boosted?”
“I’m just telling it like it is. And ‘it’ is whatever Pfizer emailed me this morning.”
“Bibi’s not bombing hospitals and schools, he’s defending democracy—with precision.”
“It’s not propaganda if I say it with a smirk.”
“Sure, I do sponsored segments for Big Pharma—but at least I believe in something.”
“Support our troops in our war with Russia, the Middle East, and everywhere else!”
“This one’s for the heroes. And by heroes, I mean obedient pharmaceutical repeat customers.”
Associations:
Narrative Sponsor: The Pfizer-Raytheon Media Complex
Funder-Friendly Fraternal Order: "Comedians for Kinetic Strikes"
Habitat:
Three-letter Studios and Agencies fortified by think tank interns
Charity galas hosted by Lockheed execs
Any climate summit that serves foie gras
Behavioural Traits:
Default tone: Mocking reverence for NATO-approved causes
Body language: Loosened tie + faux-relatable grin = smug compliance
Special ability: Joke-Laundering – delivers pro-war propaganda wrapped in punchlines to trigger dopamine instead of doubt
