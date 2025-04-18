The Warlaugher

Genus: Obedientia Sneerulus

Common Name: The Warlaugher

Updated Field ID: Homo Bellators Jimmius

Nicknames: The Patriotic Bombardier, The Militant Humourist, The Smirking Mockshamer

Danger Level: ★★★

Subtype: Martial-Medico Enthusiasm

Toxicity Increases When: A Pfizer shipment is delayed

Call:



“The unvaccinated don’t deserve ICU beds—and I say that with love.”

“The CDC says jump, I say: how boosted?”

“I’m just telling it like it is. And ‘it’ is whatever Pfizer emailed me this morning.”

“Bibi’s not bombing hospitals and schools, he’s defending democracy—with precision.”

“It’s not propaganda if I say it with a smirk.”

“Sure, I do sponsored segments for Big Pharma—but at least I believe in something.”

“Support our troops in our war with Russia, the Middle East, and everywhere else!”

“This one’s for the heroes. And by heroes, I mean obedient pharmaceutical repeat customers.”

Associations:

Narrative Sponsor: The Pfizer-Raytheon Media Complex

Funder-Friendly Fraternal Order: "Comedians for Kinetic Strikes"

Habitat:

Three-letter Studios and Agencies fortified by think tank interns

Charity galas hosted by Lockheed execs

Any climate summit that serves foie gras

Behavio u ral Traits:

Default tone: Mocking reverence for NATO-approved causes

Body language: Loosened tie + faux-relatable grin = smug compliance

Special ability: Joke-Laundering – delivers pro-war propaganda wrapped in punchlines to trigger dopamine instead of doubt

