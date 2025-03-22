Benoît stood in front of a Banque Centrale Numérique kiosk, watching the screen stutter before blinking a cold blue notice:

"Fonds inaccessibles. Directive de Solidarité Numérique 47-A: Contribution stratégique prélevée."

His entire balance—swept into the Kriegskohäsionsfonds, the EU’s new “War Cohesion Fund.” A reallocation of digital euros to "defend democracy against Russian aggression."

He staggered back, ignored by commuters scanning their Wallet-ID QR codes, their steps brisk, eyes hollow.

Above the plaza, a massive screen looped the latest message from Greta Wessling, the smooth-jawed German mouthpiece of the Ministère de la Confiance Civique —another totally undemocratic branch of the EU. Not that anyone cared.

“Europe must stand united. This war is not just a border dispute but a test of our civilization. Every citizen must contribute—financially, digitally, ideologically.”

Benoît knew the lines. He’d written some of them.

Three months ago, he was a mid-level contractor at NexaData, a defense-aligned firm operating under the EU’s Vertrauenssicherheitsgesetz—the Trust Security Act. His title: Technicien d’Hygiène Narrative. Narrative Hygiene Technician.

The job: monitor “problematic discourse” using an advanced language-model interface called Projet Vérité. The system scraped private messages, voice memos, even eBooks.

Not officially, of course.

Dr Anke Vogel, the firm’s German AI director, had smirked when asked about the legality.

“Recht ist eine Frage der Stabilität. Law is a matter of stability,” she said.

And that was that.

Benoît’s fall began with hesitation.

The system flagged him for failing to report a clip of a YouTuber joking that the “Russian missile strike” in Warsaw had suspiciously crisp video quality for a spontaneous attack.

Benoît hovered over the flag button. Paused.

That was enough. Projet Vérité flagged his inaction as passive dissent.

NexaData quietly terminated him. No severance. No appeal.

From that moment, his Digitale Einheitswährung account began to bleed—stealth deductions, frozen travel budget, increased “algorithmic utility fees,” and finally, the “solidarity contribution.”

He wasn’t the only one being harvested.

Healthy young citizens—especially men under thirty—began vanishing from municipal registries. Draft notices didn’t arrive in envelopes; they arrived through permissions.

One day, your transit card worked; the next, it flashed red.

Black-suited facilitators would be waiting at the gate.

They called it Strategic Youth Engagement, or, unofficially, meat for the grinder. EuroKorps recruits were funnelled to the Siberian front, where autonomous Russian drone swarms patrolled the Arctic border.

No casualty reports. No victories. Just sterile drone footage of grey skies and the occasional “heroic sacrifice” montage, always with a soaring string section and another Wessling monologue.

His brother, Luc, had been one of the first.

Twenty-three. Fluent in three languages. Top of his class. No criminal record. The kind of profile the algorithm adored.

He received his red scan at Gare de Lyon, kissed their mother goodbye through reinforced glass, and boarded a silent train with no listed destination.

That was ten months ago.

Not a word since.

Benoît still checked his feed at night, waiting for Luc’s green dot to flicker back on.

It never did.

Benoît tried to resist.

He met with Lise Moreau, once an AI engineer, now a fugitive. In a crumbling farmhouse outside Toulouse, they sat hunched over an old smuggled Starlink terminal. Lise had leaked internal NexaData memos showing that much of the so-called “Russian aggression” narrative was AI-generated to justify real budgets, real deaths, and real surveillance.

Together, they recorded a stream. Raw. Furious. Honest.

“This war was never meant to be won,” Benoît said into the mic. “It was designed to never end. It is the perfect excuse—to monitor us, to rob us, to reshape us.”

They broadcast for eleven minutes.

Then:

Cut to white.

Benoît awoke in a sterile room.

Soft lighting. Clean sheets. No windows.

A voice chimed, full of digital passive aggression:

“Bienvenue au Centre de Rétablissement Cognitif. You are not being detained. You are being re-stabilized.”

A screen lit up.

His face. His voice. A stream he'd never recorded.

“I was misled by Russian disinformation. There is a war. We must unite.”

He laughed, bitter.

“That’s fake.”

The voice replied gently. “Under the Décret Européen sur l’Harmonie Mentale, synthetic truth may be applied for cognitive safety. You will soon be reinstated.”

A job was waiting: Civic Engagement Officer, crafting outreach content for Projet Vérité.

His digital account would be restored. His housing too. Access to food, transit, and maybe even entertainment.

All he had to do was say the line:

“Nous sommes en guerre. Wir müssen zusammenstehen. We are at war. We must stand together.”

Benoît stared at the camera.

And smiled.

