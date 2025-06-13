Note from the editor: Due to his personal experience (the crenulation incident), I asked T.W. Burrows to respond to the recent Wall Street Journal article about UFOs. If I can afford his willow bark payments, I think he’ll become my resident expert on the subject - “Burrow Briefings” or “Deep Digs with Thumper”.

Greetings from the rabbit hole.

This week, the Wall Street Journal (beloved stenographer of the global financial elites and economic anesthetizer to the masses) published what it calls an “investigative report” on UFOs. And friends, I haven’t seen a psyop this naked since Uncle Warren Buffet (an über-wealthy rabbit, noted for his love of cola and friendship with tech oligarchs close to Epstein) tried to fake his own abduction to get out of paying child support (at that point, he must have been responsible for at least a thousands kits).

Here’s the headline:



Right. And next week: “The CIA Invented God While Testing Acid on Monkeys and Hospital Patients in Montreal.”

According to this article, which smells suspiciously like it was written with Langley’s aftershave, the entire modern UFO story, from crash retrievals to reverse-engineering alien craft, is one big Pentagon prank. A bit of Cold War cosplay meant to distract Soviets (and plebs, and smart rabbits) from black-budget aircraft programs.

In their tale (which definitely didn’t come from inside the CIA), UFO sightings are misdirection, Roswell was an experimental weather balloon PR stunt, and the 1967 shutdown of nuclear missiles at Malmstrom Air Force Base was just a cheery little U.S. electromagnetic pulse test; they nuked their own missiles for science, apparently. And the whistleblowers? Just hazed employees in secret programs who thought they were working with alien tech but were actually being initiated by the Pentagon’s fraternity of fun. Apparently, “Yankee Blue” was the code name for the practice of gaslighting your own intelligence community. Sounds plausible. Also sounds like a retro diner in Texas.

As you would expect from the Operation Mockingbird Media, the article leans heavily on anonymous sources and unreleased documents, which is Journalese for “just trust us, citizen.”

There is no word on the Pentagon-confirmed Navy videos. There is no mention of radar data, pilot testimony, or the UAP hearings in Congress. There is not a peep about international programs investigating the exact same phenomenon. It’s as if all other sovereign nations are part of the same disinfo improv group.

Let’s not kid ourselves. This article is typical narrative warfare, to give plausible deniability to captured congressmen to vote against UAP transparency and Bill H.R. 1187:

Look, the UAP Transparency Act isn’t some revolutionary truth bomb — it doesn’t haul Lockheed execs before Congress or pry open hangar doors at Groom Lake, but it does poke the bear.

It orders every agency holding UFO-related records to declassify and publish them within 270 days, with the President himself made to babysit the process and report to Congress every quarter. No more “we’ll get back to you in 2065.”

It doesn’t create a watchdog or seize crash debris (as proposed in earlier Bills), but it sets a precedent, and that’s what scares the military-industrial complex and the transnational cabal that actually runs things. Because once the first cracks form in the secrecy wall, the whole rotten structure starts creaking. And if there’s one thing the establishment fears more than little green men, it’s accountability with a deadline (assuming the establishment isn’t a bunch of little green men, or, more likely, grey ones of various heights).

We’re not simply being lied to; we’re being chaperoned through a hall of mirrors and told the reflections are facts. The trick is about burying truth under layers of competing half-truths until no one knows which way is up. The average normie doesn’t even know where to begin, so they don’t. And that’s how they win, or have done until now.

To those above ground, still watching, still wondering, still asking the dangerous questions — don’t let this gaslight masquerading as journalism rattle you. This isn’t the sound of victory for them. It’s the sound of the wall beginning to crack.

Keep digging.

P.S. I’ve got over a hundred volumes of key UFO texts safely stashed in the burrow, annotated, dog-eared, and cross-referenced against everything from FOIA releases to drunken barstool confessions. Would Mathew’s readers like me to start reviewing them, one by one? It might help bring you up to speed, or at least help you navigate the hall of mirrors we’re trapped in (but not for much longer).

P.P.S. Mathew, I’m going to need a few more filing cabinets. Also, a bigger corkboard would be nice — the current one’s full, and I haven’t even started mapping the Montreal monkeys.

P.P.P.S - Just before publishing this piece, I noticed that Jesse Michels has just responded to the WSJ article, and he is brilliant as usual. I highly recommend that everyone subscribe to his channel.

