Share this postThe US Federal Air Surgeon Has Been Put On Notice By Steve Kirschmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe US Federal Air Surgeon Has Been Put On Notice By Steve KirschPut Them All On Notice, and Take Receipts; The Trials Will Come, and We Will Need Evidence For Successful Prosecutions and Truly Just PunishmentsMathew AldredJan 22, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postThe US Federal Air Surgeon Has Been Put On Notice By Steve Kirschmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in