The UN Speaks Out Against “Gender Transition”
"The long-lasting and harmful consequences of social and medical transitioning of children, including girls, are being increasingly documented."
Key Findings on Medical and Social Transitioning of Children
Increasing documentation of harm: Social and medical transitioning of children—especially girls—is now increasingly recognised as causing long-lasting and harmful consequences.
Physical and psychological harms include:
Persistent psychological distress
Body dissatisfaction
Infertility
Early menopause and higher osteoporosis risk
Sexual dysfunction
Loss of breastfeeding ability (post-mastectomy)
Consent concerns: Children cannot give informed consent for irreversible procedures. Even in adults, meaningful consent is questioned in light of the severity and permanence of harm.
Violation of rights: Transitioning procedures are described as violating:
The child’s right to safety
Their right to the highest standard of health
Their best interests, as required under international law
Vulnerable Populations: Girls and Autistic Youth
Link to autism:
Children with autism are three times more likely to be diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
Girls are especially vulnerable, possibly adopting stereotyped gender roles as a coping mechanism for bodily dissociation and social discomfort.
Social contagion: The report raises concern about gender ideology acting as a socially contagious narrative that encourages vulnerable children to adopt new identities instead of addressing underlying conditions.
State Responses and Legal Changes
Growing international backlash:
Countries like Brazil, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom have restricted access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries for children.
Legal obligations: States are urged to:
Prohibit both medical and social transitioning for minors
Provide comprehensive, evidence-based assessments before any gender-related interventions
Offer alternative care pathways, especially for detransitioners
Related Concerns
Erasure of sex-based protections: Conflating “gender identity” with “sex” undermines women and girls’ rights to safety, health care, and accurate data collection.
Stereotype reinforcement: Gender identity ideologies often reify sexist stereotypes, framing traditional female appearances as "authentic identity" while denying the reality of biological sex.
Suppression of dissent: Individuals—especially women—who voice concerns about these practices face vilification, threats, job loss, and accusations of hate speech or transphobia.
Policy recommendations:
Use biologically accurate language (“girl” = biological female)
Maintain female-only spaces and services
Reject the redefinition of “sex” to mean legal or self-declared identity
Recognise and support detransitioners with access to medical, psychological, and social care
This UN report takes the strongest position yet by a UN body against the medical and ideological frameworks promoting gender transition in children. It frames such practices as forms of violence, discrimination, and human rights violations against girls and young women, especially those with neurodevelopmental vulnerabilities.