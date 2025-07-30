Increasing documentation of harm: Social and medical transitioning of children—especially girls—is now increasingly recognised as causing long-lasting and harmful consequences.

Physical and psychological harms include: Persistent psychological distress

Body dissatisfaction

Infertility

Early menopause and higher osteoporosis risk

Sexual dysfunction

Loss of breastfeeding ability (post-mastectomy)

Consent concerns: Children cannot give informed consent for irreversible procedures. Even in adults, meaningful consent is questioned in light of the severity and permanence of harm.