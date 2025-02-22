The United Kingdom—once the self-proclaimed cradle of modern democracy—has now become the quaintest police state on Earth, complete with crumpets and a 24/7 panopticon. The grand tradition of British civil liberties lives on only in the glossy brochures, while real-world policy hinges on that sacred principle: The government must see all, know all, and hush all. And nowhere is this more vividly on display than with the Investigatory Powers Act—fondly known as the “Snooper’s Charter,” or, if you prefer, “Orwell’s Revenge.”

Apple vs. The Empire of Snoops

When the UK demanded a global encryption backdoor under the Snooper’s Charter, Apple publicly snapped back: “Absolutely not.” It was a brief but glorious moment of corporate defiance—like watching a Victorian child-labour protester wave a picket sign before the bobbies showed up with truncheons.

But the real fun started in January 2025, when Britain—like some Monty Python sketch on a permanent loop—issued a secret order telling Apple to dismantle encryption for all iCloud users. Apple had two choices:

Hand over a skeleton key to the entire internet, guaranteeing every hacker, tyrant, and bored teenager instant access to your selfies and text messages. Target only British users, effectively painting a giant “HACK US!” sign on the UK while everyone else enjoys normal encryption.

Apple chose Option 2, and, in doing so, turned the UK into a digital shooting gallery. No advanced privacy for you, dear Brits—your data is now more exposed than a streaker at a coronation.

The UK government, ever so dignified, responded with its trademark brand of serene obfuscation: “We do not comment on operational matters,” repeated a Home Office spokesperson, presumably reading from a script handed down by Winston Smith’s spiritual successors.

The Shiny New Backdoor for the “Good Guys”

End-to-end encryption, in rational circles, means only the user holds the key—neither Apple nor the government can see your data. But because the UK’s motto has shifted from “Keep Calm and Carry On” to “Keep Everyone Under Watch”, they demand a built-in hack—sorry, backdoor—reserved solely for “good guys.” Which is, of course, everyone who works for the British state: the intelligence agencies, the local councils, the parking enforcement office, your aunt’s hairdresser’s cousin’s friend if he’s on the payroll... no big deal.

You might recall how the NSA’s “good guys” lost control of their stash of hacking tools in 2017, setting off a global ransomware spree that cost billions. The UK bravely insists “That won’t happen here,” because, evidently, good intentions form an impenetrable firewall. Reality begs to differ.

“If You’ve Got Nothing to Hide...”

The official talking point is the same tired slogan that predates colour TV: “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.” It’s right up there with, “It’s just a small camp, you’ll be fine,” for most reassuring statement in a police state.

Imagine, for instance, you’re a journalist investigating corruption—your notes, sources, and even your half-baked theories about who’s skimming off PPE contracts become instant reading material for some bored bureaucrat. Or suppose you’re planning a protest about—unthinkable as it may be—vaccine mandates. Congratulations! You’ve just triggered the invisible web of state watchers who can defund your protest, blacklist you from banks (“debank” you), and keep the local bouncy-castle rental place on a close watch list.

But fear not: the surveillance is only used against “bad people.” And if you end up on that list—maybe you’re just not British enough, or you have the gall to represent someone in court using human rights law. Either way, the government feels safer now, so it’s all gravy.

Exporting Authoritarian Chic

The best part? The UK’s bright idea isn’t content to stay on the isles. When a Western “democracy” strong-arms tech giants into weakening encryption, authoritarian regimes across the planet pop champagne. After all, if the home of Big Ben can do it, why shouldn’t China?

US Senator Ron Wyden has already called the UK’s cunning plan a “disaster” that “imperils Americans” by setting a delicious precedent for despots everywhere. Meanwhile, Britain shrugs and returns to building digital trenches against terrorists, or criminals, or “extremists,” or, eventually, anyone who might embarrass a Cabinet minister.

The UK’s Doublethink: “We Are Free, Yet We Spy On Everyone”

All this, from a country that still loves to lecture the rest of the world about human rights. When China does it, it’s tyranny. When Britain does it, it’s “modern governance.” Never mind that UK courts found parts of the Investigatory Powers Act illegal for mass data collection; the state insists it’s just a bit of paternalistic oversight for your own good. Trust them.

Newsflash: This is not about crime. It’s about control. A government with the power to watch every message and every search doesn’t need to debate you in the open—it can preemptively thwart you in private. That’s the difference between genuine democracy and “democracy” in quotes.

And to all those saintly souls parroting “I have nothing to hide”: Don’t worry, your benevolent overlords already know everything you’re not hiding—and they’ll be sure to use it if you ever cross the line, intentionally or otherwise.

Only 4 years ago, the UK Government’s “Surveillance Commissioner” admitted:

Of the many arguments deployed in the defence of surveillance technology there is one that doesn’t just miss the point: it misses all of them. Beguilingly simple, the expression “if you’ve done nothing wrong you’ve nothing to worry about” is, of course, not the answer to legitimate public concern over surveillance; it’s not even an answer. There are many reasons why - the absence of logical merit, ethical legitimacy and legal validity being but three. Yet the argument still seems to find support in repetition. A tragic example of the argument’s terrible consequences can be seen in the recent case of the wrongly convicted Post Office workers, some of whom had sadly died before eventually convincing the State that they’d ‘done nothing wrong’. Here then are 5 reasons for abandoning the argument once and for all: 1 Presumption of Guilt. Let’s begin with the need for rebuttal. The argument requires you to prove you’ve done nothing wrong. This reverses our constitutional safeguard of the presumption of innocence until the State has proven guilt to the relevant standard and instead passes the burden of proof to the individual. Moreover, it puts the individual in the notoriously difficult position of having to prove a negative (e.g. “I’m not dishonest”). 2 (a) Database infallibility (computer says “wrong”). Dependence on a database entry means that, if the computer says you’ve done something wrong, you’ve ‘done something wrong’. If that computer is looking for indicia of criminality, the irresistible inference is that you’re a criminal. If you’re already trying to prove a negative (see Reason 1) your burden becomes exponentially harder when you have to disprove the entries on someone else’s ‘infallible’ database in order to do it. 2 (b) Database fallibility (computer is wrong). Sometimes however it’s the computer that has ‘done something wrong’. Anyone with a satnav knows this. As others have pointed out, people judged by algorithms often have to meet a standard far higher than the algorithm was itself. Confusing precision with reliability, this scenario means you must go beyond disproving an entry on someone else’s trusted database and must now discredit their system. 3 Accept or admit. The argument imposes a false dichotomy then assumes the answer, excluding anything in between. It assumes benignity in all State intrusion. However, if it’s been determined that you’ve ‘done something wrong’ in a criminal prosecution, your best tactical option at trial (even as someone who hasn’t) may nevertheless be to plead guilty. Once you do so you have admitted culpability and vindicated the argument, adding insult to ignominy. 4 Appeal to innocence. Opposing the argument is seen as self-incriminating: by resisting it you supply the corroborative evidence of ‘wrongdoing’ (in the same way as when you request a lawyer right after being told you are entitled to have one). 5 Done nothing wrong? What exactly do we mean by ‘wrong’? Does speeding count? How about ‘pulling a sickie’ or looking for loopholes in the lockdown rules? Criminologists and sociologists know how humanity errs and the “if you’ve done nothing wrong ...” argument doesn’t leave many people to be consoled by innocence. In addition, life experience shows that rules change after technology’s introduced - things that weren’t ‘wrong’ when the systems were approved now are (aka ‘function creep’ which has been shown to increase with synchronisation of State functions and databases). These developments are rarely accompanied by new rights and, if you surrendered your old ones, there aren’t any more. An alternative approach When rebuilding by the light of the embers of World War II, the architects of the society we now enjoy made sure that we can live in a mature and tolerant democracy, free from arbitrary interference from the State. Repeating the “if you’ve done nothing wrong…” mantra means you accept that privacy and freedoms of assembly, speech etc. are enjoyable, not as inalienable rights, but only at the pleasure of the State. In a democratic society governed by the rule of law isn’t it for those intruding on fundamental rights and freedoms to justify their doing so? In times of crisis the need for justification is arguably all the greater, in case we distractedly settle for a permanent lowering of the threshold in the face of temporary emergency.

