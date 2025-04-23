The European midwitocracy—or rather, the Euro-based annexe of the Globalist Midwitocracy—seems genuinely baffled by VP Vance’s defence of free speech, and positively offended that he’d dare question their methods. Marinating in their self-reinforcing woke bubble, they’ve so thoroughly normalised Orwellian surveillance and Psycho Nanny social control that they now double down with the mechanical zeal of a bureaucratic exorcism—desperately trying to purge the public of noncompliant thought, one wrongthink at a time.

Tragically, much of the public, still lulled by the BBC and other legacy media, remains under the illusion that nothing fundamental has changed—that policing is still policing, and policies are just policies. I’ve encountered people who genuinely believe it’s “fake news” that UK police arrest citizens for silently praying in their own heads while standing on public streets. To those still in disbelief, allow me to present Exhibit A: a real video of PC Virtueguard and two other Wrongthink Warriors confronting a young woman standing silently on a residential street. She says nothing. She holds no sign. She simply stands, motionless. But because there is an abortion clinic in that residential area, the officers demand to know what’s going on inside her head. And—presumably because she’s a Christian—she tells the truth. She’s been silently praying. She says she’s silently praying. That’s all it takes. They arrest her.

Now, if I had written the following, some might have thought I was writing a fictional satire, but when you think about it, what’s the difference?

This, of course, constitutes a clear violation of the Silent Prayer Suppression Act (1984) — legislation rushed through Parliament under emergency feelings-based provisions. As the Act helpfully clarifies: “Liberty ends where feelings begin.” She is arrested for Thought Loitering with Intent—a Class B offence under the Ministry of Internal Conformity’s Guidelines for Acceptable Neural Activity. PC Virtueguard and his partners from the Department of Sanctified Sensitivities swiftly escort her away, logging the incident on the Empathy Compliance App™, which flags her for unlicensed spiritual expression within 150 feet of a State-Sanctioned Procedure. The arrest is performed gently, of course—with soft voices, high-vis jackets, and the calm, therapeutic tone now standard for state inquisitions.

If we made the story of the UK in 2025 into a graphic novel, it would be pretty grim:

