I think it’s time we actually said this plainly. He disappeared. His wife, Susan Wilson Wilkerson, notified authorities at around 11:00 on February 27, so that was last week. He has simply vanished. Allegedly, he had gone for a trail run near his home in Albuquerque. I’ve actually been to General McCasland’s home because I once cheekily went and stuffed a letter in his letterbox. He didn’t respond, but I wanted him to know I was in town. He was one of the key people I approached when I was doing research for my book In Plain Sight. Frankly, as I say in my book, if anyone knows the darkest secrets of the UAP legacy program, it is Major General Neil McCasland.

This man is one of the most important people in the US military establishment when it comes to secret stealth programs. I was just going through it. He has held senior roles overseeing classified space weapons and advanced aerospace research programs. Most recently, he served as head of research at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, which of course is notorious in UFO lore because that is where the alleged Roswell crash remnants, the remnants from the crash of allegedly two UFOs that collided, were taken in 1947.

He was also commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory. He was director of special programs in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense. He was director of the Space Acquisition Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force. Major General Neil McCasland has served at the very highest levels of the US military and the US Air Force. I just can’t believe that the disappearance of this man is not featuring prominently in the national media. It has almost gone unnoticed, disregarded in the great august papers of record in the United States.

We are now getting close to a week since General Neil McCasland disappeared. I sincerely hope he is soon found, and I feel for his family, especially his wife Susan. If indeed there is concern about his health, a silver alert has been issued. A lot of people have misreported that General McCasland was suffering from dementia. That is not the case. I’m assured he was in full possession of his faculties. The silver alert was because he has certain medications he is required to take as part of his medical treatment. I’m assuming it’s simple stuff like blood pressure pills, but I’ve no idea. The claim that he was suffering from dementia and may have wandered off the track not fully in possession of his faculties is incorrect. I don’t know where that came from. I think it was just idle speculation based on the silver alert.

What is interesting is that if you go on Google Earth, and I’ve walked around Albuquerque and looked at these trails, there is no way you just disappear on one of those trails. They are heavily used by people all over the local community. General McCasland was a formidably fit man. Just a week earlier, he had done a 60-mile bike ride. He was notorious in his local running club for being super fit. There is absolutely no question about his mental and physical agility. So how on earth does a man like that just disappear?

It is also interesting that he didn’t take his phone or his watch. The obvious question is whether he did not want to be tracked. We are only speculating here, but was he going to a meeting? Is there something more to this than a simple disappearance on a running trail? Based on what I’ve heard from people in the local area, I find it very implausible that a general with that kind of experience running in the area could simply vanish. It has to be asked: is there foul play? If you were Russia, if you were China, General Neil McCasland, God forbid, would be one of your targets. I sincerely hope that is not the case, and I sincerely hope he is soon found and that his family are able to bring him home.

What is interesting, though, is that this has happened so soon after the president announced his intention to be open about UAP files. The timing is screechingly relevant. General Neil McCasland is the man who led the charge in that period prior to the Clinton-Trump election, when it was clearly assumed by the national security establishment that Clinton was going to win. There was absolutely no doubt at all. She was way ahead in the polls at the time. Nobody took this Trump guy seriously.

What is fascinating is that for years before that election, Tom DeLonge was telling commentators like Joe Rogan about a man he referred to only as “the general,” and it was clearly General Neil McCasland. We found that out later from leaked emails in the WikiLeaks database. The general briefed Tom DeLonge not just about the existence of UFOs, but about the presence of nonhuman intelligences on this planet.

One of my favorite quotes comes from an interview DeLonge did with George Knapp, describing his first meeting with the general, who came to meet him at a café in the middle of nowhere. Apparently he made these terrifying claims about “a recovered alien life form.” DeLonge says these were the very first words General Neil McCasland said to him: it was the Cold War, and every single day we lived under the threat of nuclear war. Every single day we believed, really believed in the deepest part of our souls, that nuclear war could happen at any given moment.

Then, DeLonge says, he stopped and looked him in the eye and said: “And somewhere in those years, we found a life form. And everything we did and every decision that we made with that life form was because of the consciousness at that time.” DeLonge then says he asked, “Sir, when taking into account things that this life form has done, for example turning our nuclear weapons on and readying them for launch...” At that point, the general interrupted him, put a finger in his face, and said, “There are heroes in Russia. Heroes. And under grave risk to himself and his country, they did not fire back.” I think he was talking there about aliens or nonhuman intelligences interfering with a Soviet nuclear weapon to the point where it was charged up and ready to be fired.

What General Neil McCasland is very plausibly said by Tom DeLonge to have been involved in was briefing him about the need to create an organization like To The Stars, which all along was a front organization meant to bring the public to a level of awareness that there is a nonhuman intelligence engaging with this planet. The fact that General Neil McCasland has now, at the time of this presentation, disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.

Believe me when I say that even though it is not featuring in the news, this is an issue of grave concern. It is interesting that the FBI has been brought in, and so has Kirtland Air Force Base. The reason why is obvious: the disappearance of a man like General Neil McCasland is a very grave concern. It is McCasland who gave Tom DeLonge extensive briefings, as I say in my book, about alien presence on Earth. He even talks about how a lot of it sounds like competition between gods. It really is the most extraordinary stuff.

What we do know is that in the leaked emails, originally leaked by the Russian GRU and ultimately circulated via WikiLeaks, a person calling himself “Neil Mack MCC” responded to a Google Hangout invitation. This was in a John Podesta email from 2016. It was an invitation to confirm the time of a meeting, and the other attendees were Tom DeLonge, John Podesta, Skunk Works boss Rob Weiss, retired Major General Michael Carey, and, as we now know, General Neil McCasland. He appeared under an email handle associated with his wife, Susan McCasland Wilkerson, who is an astrophysicist and former astronaut candidate with NASA. She is married to General Neil McCasland, who until July 2013 was commander of the US Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

It is beyond doubt, and I say this regularly, that General Neil McCasland and General Michael Carey, clearly with some degree of authorization from someone in the military or intelligence establishment, were briefing Tom DeLonge and John Podesta about disclosure. There was a clear contemplation that there was going to be some kind of disclosure.

On September 24, 2016, there were recommendations from Neil McCasland for a White House memo, presumably to come from a future Hillary Clinton presidency, that would set out instructions for divulging information in coordination with the Defense Department, the Director of National Intelligence, and NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This sounds very much like General Neil McCasland was setting out a plan for UAP disclosure. This was at the very highest levels of the White House.

It is beyond doubt that this man is the single most important figure in the US Air Force and the broader US military establishment to have been so prominently involved in contemplating disclosure. He recognized the importance of controlled disclosure. He is the man who has disappeared. His disappearance should be of grave concern, and I am sure it is to people in the US Air Force. Even though we are not hearing about it in the news, it is a massive story. Yet again, it raises the question: how can the media obsess over the tragic Nancy Ng case while at the same time a major general from the US Air Force, with some of the world’s biggest secrets in his head, disappears off a running trail in Albuquerque that nobody could conceivably disappear from, and it is not a story? Ask yourself what the hell is going on.

At the time of presenting this, there has been no news about General Neil McCasland since February 27. Believe me, this is a big story. His disappearance is a grave issue of concern for the national security establishment. I just hope it is a simple matter, that he got lost or maybe fell ill. I hope he is eventually found, and I wish his family the very best.

But at this point, so many days on, I think we have to start considering whether Major General Neil McCasland may be a victim of foul play. God help him if foreign adversaries have decided to take him. I sincerely hope that is not the case, but I am sure it is something being contemplated by those who are looking for him.