Legal disclaimer: Some of the following is fiction, but not as much as I would like.

People are worried, but I tell them it’s all there, honest:

Steven Mnuchin’s Aug. 21 visit to the gold vaults of the Fort Knox Gold Bullion Depository in Kentucky was the first by a Treasury secretary in 69 years. It had been more than four decades since a senior Treasury Department official inspected the bulk of the nation’s gold reserves. U.S. Mint Director Mary Brooks led a contingent of congressional representatives and journalists on Sept. 23, 1974, to take inventory of the nation’s gold reserves amid concerns some of the gold may be missing.

Mnuchin was accompanied on his Aug. 21, 2017, inspection tour of the gold reserves at Fort Knox by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky.; and Kentucky’s Republican governor, Matt Bevin. During Mnuchin’s visit, McConnell is reported to have held up one of the 27-pound gold bars that is among the more than 147 million troy ounces of gold held at Fort Knox.

It began like a scene from a Hollywood blockbuster: Elon Musk, flamboyant “Chief Innovation Overlord” of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), stepping out of a prototype Tesla tank in front of Fort Knox’s towering gates (apparently, he’s producing tanks now that Canadians and Democrats have taken to “burn a Tesla to save democracy”).

Cameras whirred. Treasury officials tugged at their collars. Millions of Americans (and more than a few curious space aliens, apparently) tuned in to what was hailed as “the final word” on whether the U.S. gold reserves actually existed—or if we’d quietly pivoted to some “Tungsten Standard.”

Senator McGlitch Goes AWOL (Again)

Conspicuously missing from the spectacle was Senator McGlitch, whose repeated, unexplained “system reboots” during press conferences had become a national pastime, a grimly humorous reminder of the nation's decaying political infrastructure. Apparently, he had single-handedly verified that Fort Knox was full of real gold, but people were beginning to wonder.

His office gave the usual canned excuse—“a prior engagement,” presumably some hush-hush firmware update. Not suspicious at all that his operators had purchased a Swiss mansion an hour before Musk arrived. When asked if McGlitch would make a statement, staffers simply muttered about “glitches in the matrix” and promptly hung up.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, Senator Mike Lee raged:

Lee: “As a U.S. senator I’ve tried repeatedly to get into Fort Knox.”

Fort Knox Twitter Intern: “Sorry, it’s a private party. Invite only #InfluencerAccess #GoldDiggersWelcome.”

Lee: “But I’m a senator!”

Fort Knox Twitter Intern: “And I’m currently curating the guest list from my beanbag chair. Hard pass, sir. Maybe try yelling louder?”

No wonder tension was in the air.

Cracking Open the Vault

Once Musk gained entry, the massive, meticulously sealed doors of Fort Knox groaned open like a tomb from an ancient conspiracy flick. Inside, the treasury officials still left over from the DOGE Purge hovered nervously, dabbing sweat from their foreheads already glistening with the slick sheen of impending career doom. Musk—decked out in Neuralink-enhanced sunglasses, a DOGE lapel pin, and unshakeable smugness—barely acknowledged them.

Then he saw the bars.

The American Mirage

At first glance, sure, they “looked” like gold, in the same way that a plastic Christmas tree “looks” like a spruce. And maybe, maybe, there were a few strategically placed bars near the entrance to the vault – the Potemkin village of precious metals. But Musk noticed the sloppy paint job and actual paint cans, oozing day-glo gold and haphazardly abandoned in the corner like the discarded dreams of a thousand con artists.

One trembling intern, clearly fresh out of unpaid servitude and haunted by student loan debt for his BS social sciences degree, brandishing a dripping roller like a weapon of mass self-destruction, tried to achieve maximum stealth behind a tungsten cube labelled, with a pathos that was almost endearing, “24K REAL GOLD PLZ BELIEVE US.” Another, in a desperate act of performative competence, was mid-slap with a “CERTIFIED GOLD” sticker – a sticker that promptly, and with a sigh of existential exhaustion, fell off, revealing the dull, grey truth of tungsten beneath. The lie, it seemed, was already crumbling under its own weight.

Musk, ever the showman, paused for maximum performative drama, staring deep into the livestream camera, those Neuralink-enhanced sunglasses probably projecting stock ticker symbols directly onto his retinas.

“Tungsten?” he finally intoned, his voice dripping with theatrical faux-disappointment. “I guess that explains why it’s been so easy to ‘lift’ the economy—no actual weight behind it.”

A collective gasp, meticulously engineered by social media bots and strategically placed shills, echoed across the internet – a digital scream into the void of collective delusion. Markets spasmed like a dying fish on the deck of a sinking ship. Gold bugs, those dedicated disciples of pre-internet financial dogma, detonated in a spectacular display of meme-able meltdown. China, having already “accidentally” leaked comically staged footage of their real gold reserves last year in a move that screamed “obvious psychological warfare,” issued a statement in Mandarin that, when run through a dozen layers of diplomatic obfuscation, roughly translated to: “LMAO” (but its people, not entirely immune to the stench of global hypocrisy, began to quietly wonder where all the gold paint had gone, suspecting a national recycling initiative was about to be announced). Russia, smelling weakness like a geopolitical hyena circling a wounded gazelle, promptly announced a new “real asset-backed” currency – pegged, naturally, to the collective weight of Vladimir Putin’s horse-riding photo ops, because in the 21st century, delusion is the only true currency.

Back in Washington, the Swamp – that festering petri dish of ambition and moral decay – attempted to gaslight the public in real time, because truth is so passé. “The gold was always tungsten,” they insisted, with the sincerity of a televangelist promising eternal salvation for a modest donation. “That’s what real gold is. It’s quantum alchemy. If you don’t get it, you’re just deplorable; just trust the experts.” (Because expertise, in the age of fake news, is just another word for elaborate con.)

Republican Senator McGlitch, freshly rebooted and rebranded like a slightly less buggy operating system as McGlitch 2.0 (now with 10% more vacant stare!), dutifully tweeted the official Democrat and WEF party line: “Tungsten is actually a superior store of value. You guys just don’t understand the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” A botched attempt at an infographic followed – a visual representation of incompetence and desperation – somehow featuring the wrong element entirely. “Sir,” a terrified aide whispered, “that’s lead.” McGlitch 2.0, unblinking, simply replied: “Lead is the future. Adapt or perish.”

The DOGE Public Verdict

DOGE, now the de facto arbiter of economic “reality”, convened an emergency panel, broadcast live and uncomfortably close-up on TikTok. The esteemed panel consisted of Musk, basking in the glow of this crisis, Joe Rogan, clearly just happy to be included, and a holographic Ayn Rand, resurrected from the philosophical grave to preach the gospel of self-serving sociopathy. Their ruling, delivered with all the solemnity of a squirrel judging a nut-eating contest: The tungsten standard was officially in. And the American dollar? It was now, in a moment of peak postmodern irony, fully backed by the intangible force of Tungsten “vibes,” which, when you squinted hard enough and mainlined enough PSYOPS, was arguably an upgrade on being taken off the gold standard decades before.

But financial analysts, those professional soothsayers of the economically illiterate, collapsed into existential despair, their algorithms and spreadsheets rendered utterly useless in the face of pure, unadulterated, meme-backed lunacy, unable to determine if this was bullish or bearish – because in the age of absurdity, even financial instruments are just performance art. Meanwhile, retail investors, bless their sheep-like hearts, piled lemming-like into tungsten ETFs, briefly making the obscure, grey metal the most valuable asset in history – until Musk, smirking with the quiet satisfaction of a Bond villain who’d just triggered the global financial apocalypse, declared he had already mined an asteroid full of it, immediately crashing the tungsten market and proving, once again, that the only truly valuable commodity is his own ego.

McGlitch

Later, after the livestream spectacle had faded from the fleeting attention spans of the internet, Musk, probably bored with the adulation and craving a fresh hit of intrigue, found an old, pathetically mundane letter while rummaging through the vault’s dusty corners like a particularly motivated raccoon.

“Rescheduled audit due to total solar eclipse. – M.M.”

And right beside it, a recently scribbled addendum, clearly penned by someone whose soul had long since fled their body:

“Reschedule again. Maybe blame the weather. – M.M.”

A half-covered, faded photo from 2017 surfaced from the detritus – a relic of a simpler, less overtly fraudulent time. It showed Senator McGlitch, his human suit straining slightly at the seams, grinning maniacally – a rictus grin of pure, unadulterated synthetic joy – while brandishing a single, solitary bar of actual gold for the dutifully unquestioning reporters. A sticky note on the back, probably applied with trembling, caffeine-fueled hands, read: “One bar for the cameras = entire vault verified. Keep the rest off-limits.” Next to that, clinging precariously to the peeling laminate, was an official-looking maintenance sticker, a forgotten testament to bureaucratic inertia, reading:

“McGlitch-Bot 3000 – Battery Replacement Overdue Since 1998” (Timely maintenance, the cornerstone of good governance.)

A mortified Treasury official coughed, the sound muffled by layers of existential dread.

“Yeah, so, um… Senator McGlitch hasn’t exactly been human for a while. We did the best we could with him, but the reboots got… well, weird.”

Property of Germany? The IMF? Welcome to the Global Pawn Shop

Poking around with the relentless curiosity of a bored billionaire, Musk spotted bars discreetly labelled “Property of Bundesbank” and “IMF Emergency Reserve.” A sweaty official, his voice barely a whisper, sheepishly explained they were “permanent loans.”

“What if Germany, in a fit of unexpected fiscal responsibility, asks for it back?” Musk asked, genuinely curious about the limits of government-sanctioned delusion.

“We, uh, tell them they’ll get it in seven years. Logistics are… complicated!” (“Logistics” in this case translating to “We’re hoping everyone forgets by then.”)

Another Note: Hypothecation Hall of Mirrors – Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Audit Here

Near another meticulously crafted stack of phoney gold bars – because even in fraud, presentation matters – sat a single, tragically lonely sticky note:

“Dear future auditors,

This gold has been hypothecated, re-hypothecated, and fractionally vaporized into oblivion. Good luck untangling that mess.

Please consult the derivatives black hole for more details.

— Sincerely, The Federal Reserve”

Some poor Treasury intern, a ghostly relic left over from the Great Purge, looked like he’d genuinely rather face a firing squad – a quicker and arguably less soul-crushing demise – than try explaining the labyrinthine horrors of fractional reserve banking to Elon Musk.

Von Braun’s Galactic Heist: Because Why Limit Fraud to One Planet?

Musk, clutching at straws of sanity and desperate for a last shred of narrative redemption, demanded, his voice cracking with barely-suppressed hysteria, “Where’s Von Braun’s rumoured stash? You know, the stuff he and the other Nuremberg dodging Nazis confiscated from their slave labour workers and brought to America with Operation Paperclip?”

A terrified official, his eyes wide with the dawning realization that he was about to be sacrificed to the insatiable god of Muskian whimsy, whispered, “He… might have launched it on a NASA-modified V2 rocket to Mars.”

“He what?” Musk shrieked, his carefully cultivated veneer of composure finally cracking.

“Space heist. Sorry, we were sworn to secrecy. National security and all that.” (“National security” – the all-purpose excuse for literally anything.)

Musk’s eyes gleamed with a manic intensity that no amount of ketamine could control. Immediately, he commandeered a private Starship launch. Ordering his exhausted team – a collection of sleep-deprived, caffeine-addicted drones – to “get me to the red planet—yesterday.”

Operation Fish: Or, How Britain Lost its Gold, and America Misplaced an Entire National Treasury

Then Musk, in an unsettling moment of clarity, had a sudden realization, "Wait, what about Operation Fish? The British gold that got shipped to Canada during WWII but put in Fort Knox? That has to still be around, right? Someone must have kept track of something?"

The Treasury official winced, a micro-expression of pure, unadulterated bureaucratic pain. "Uh... about that..."

A low-ranking intern, visibly shaking with the terror of a lamb being led to the algorithmic slaughter, stepped forward, his voice barely audible above the hum of the despair generator. "Sir, there was a minor logistical error."

Musk narrowed his eyes, his gaze promising swift and brutal consequences for anyone who dared to disrupt his carefully constructed competence. "Define minor."

The intern gulped, the sound echoing in the cavernous vault like a death rattle. "We, uh, lost it."

"You LOST the British gold?!" Musk shouted, the carefully modulated baritone finally cracking under the weight of accumulated absurdity.

The intern nodded meekly, the picture of corporate-engineered shame. "Yeah, somewhere between 'classified offshore storage' and 'accidentally collateralized in derivatives trading,' the exact whereabouts got... murky." (“Murky” – the official euphemism for “irretrievably gone down a financial rabbit hole.”)

Musk facepalmed, "So let me get this straight. The Fort Knox gold is fake, the Vatican gold… vanished, the Nazi gold got sent to Mars – as one does – and the British gold was misplaced? Are we just… professionally incompetent at everything now?"

He immediately barked orders into his Neuralink, because outsourcing even basic thought processes is the logical endpoint of human evolution. "SpaceX engineers! We need that emergency Starship mission now. I don’t care about oxygen or return fuel—we need those Nazi bars now!

Zeff Jebos Cries Foul: The Coming Intergalactic Trademark Wars

From his floating HQ, the obscenely opulent “Blue Hegemony,” Zeff Jebos, the patron saint of monopolistic space capitalism, got wind of this interstellar gold rush and posted a furious, all-caps statement about “flagrant VIOLATIONS of INTERGALACTIC COMMERCE LAW” and, with the lightning speed of a lawyer spotting a lawsuit, immediately filed a trademark for “PrimeGold™.” Because if there’s gold on Mars, you’d better believe Amazorg, that benevolent corporate overlord, wants next-day shipping rights, exclusive interplanetary exploitation rights, and possibly your firstborn child in return for a Prime member perk.

The IMF, World Bank, and a Mysterious Rothschild AI: The Galactic Elite Panic

United in sheer, unadulterated panic – because nothing unites the global elite like the prospect of their carefully constructed house of cards collapsing – the IMF, the World Bank, and a shadowy cabal of Davos attendees screeched in unison that a “gold-backed currency would destabilize the Galactic Reserve Standard™ they had invented as Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D, just in case Plan A predictably imploded.” An AI rumoured to be connected to the Rothschild dynasty, because even ancient bloodlines are outsourcing to algorithms these days, started glitch-tweeting – the digital equivalent of a nervous breakdown – about how gold is “toxic” and “we must transition to a tungsten-based economy to fight climate change”. Apparently, the dynasty had swapped all its gold for tungsten moments after Musk’s livestream.

Musk, thriving in the chaos and clearly enjoying the escalating global meltdown he had single-handedly engineered, responded with a trademark smirk – a facial contortion that suggested he was simultaneously amused and deeply, profoundly bored – and typed, with the casual arrogance of a digital deity:

“Launching Decentralized Galactic Banking soon. #MuskCoin to the mo—er, Mars.”

Mars

Upon touchdown, surrounded by the desolate, rust-coloured emptiness of Mars, Musk, with the practiced flair of a man accustomed to manufactured drama, discovered a hidden vault near Olympus Mons, because apparently, even Nazis have a sense of dramatic staging. Inside, bathed in the eerie Martian light, lay mountains of gold, and an engraved tablet, a relic from a bygone era of analog villainy, inscribed in archaic German – because even in space, some languages just sound inherently more evil:

“Welcome, Elon of Mars. We knew you’d come. The gold is yours. – W.v.B.”

Musk fell to his knees in the Martian dust, tears of triumph (or possibly just dehydration) streaming down inside his tinted visor. He’d done it. He’d found the cosmic treasure that would, probably, definitely maybe, upend the entire global (and possibly galactic) financial order; he just needed to figure out how to grow potatoes in his own poop – the ultimate symbol of self-reliance and, let’s face it, the logical conclusion of his entire “innovation” philosophy – and then, and only then, would he truly be set. For… something. Probably.

The Moral of the Tungsten Standard: Welcome to the Post-Truth Gold Rush

Back on Earth, as markets reeled – a nauseating carousel of digital panic and performative FUD outrage – and gold’s true whereabouts became the subject of every CIA-pushed conspiracy theory, from CNN to FoxNews, the American public – bless their perpetually bewildered souls – finally realized they’d been gazing at a hollow tungsten spectacle all these decades. Fort Knox? More like “Fort Naught.” A monument to misplaced trust and the enduring human capacity for self-deception.

Meanwhile, Senator McGlitch’s operators released a statement – probably auto-generated by some malfunctioning AI program – claiming the Senator had “decided to retire and focus on personal interests in cryogenics.” No mention, naturally, of the suspiciously well-appointed Swiss villa or the curiously large amounts of tungsten now being surreptitiously stockpiled in his basement – a private reserve of the new global currency, perhaps?

And thus ended America’s – and perhaps humanity’s – illusions of a golden fortress under lock and key. As it turned out, they were all just painting tungsten bars and calling it “the backbone of our monetary system” - printer go brrrrrr. And the masses, bless their gullible hearts, just kept clapping.

If you listen carefully and strain past the cacophony of digital outrage and manufactured panic, you can still hear the faint, melancholic sound of newly minted DOGE investigators, their spirits being gradually crushed beneath the weight of bureaucratic corruption, scrubbing off gold paint somewhere in the economically depressed heartland of Kentucky.

Sources

Share

Related madness: