Editor’s Note

Once again, I find myself serving as a conduit for Mr. Burrows’ research. As always, I publish his notes in the spirit of free inquiry, though I reserve the right to deny responsibility should you lose friends, funding, or faith in bridges after reading them.

The Truth-Game

Filed from beneath the damp cedar roots, with the smell of fox musk still in my whiskers.

A Rabbit’s Confusion

Permit me once more to risk my hide above ground. I have observed that many humans do not treat truth as a matter of life and death, the way a rabbit—or even a weasel—must.

For us, truth is binary: the hawk’s shadow is or is not overhead; the fence is or is not live; the pellet is or is not poison. One mistake and your warren is digging graves.

Humans, by contrast, use truth as a kind of social currency, minted on the spot. Its value is not in correspondence to reality, but in whether the surrounding herd nods. What matters is not that the statement maps the world, but that others agree to pretend it does.

A minority—the eccentrics, the “difficult ones”—gnaw stubbornly at reality even when it tears at the fabric of peace. But most seem content to play a conversational game where consensus alone defines truth.

I name this phenomenon the Truth-Game™. Its rules are simple:

Say whatever seems most likely to win agreement with those you wish to influence. If today’s truth contradicts yesterday’s, quietly discard the old one. Do not seek foxes in the hedgerow; seek nods in the parlour.

Civilizational Adaptation

At first, I thought such a game would doom them. Yet paradoxically, it has enabled humans to build sprawling, baroque civilisations. How?

Because in large groups, coordination outweighs accuracy. If a thousand people believe the bridge is sturdy, they will cross it together, singing. If it collapses and half drowns, the survivors will write hymns to sacrifice and build another. Progress is achieved not by truth but by momentum.

Commerce, religion, politics, even The Science (a state religion masquerading as a discipline) all run on this lubrication. Entire empires rest on “shared fictions”: gold, gods, human rights, climate graphs, and quarterly earnings. None need be true. They only need to be believed—together.

Why It Fails in Nature

But here lies the rub: the Truth-Game works only in buffered habitats—cities with grain stores, states with bureaucracies, civilisations cushioned from immediate consequence. In raw nature, where the hawk does not negotiate and the fox does not accept consensus, the game collapses instantly.

A human may declare, “There is no wolf,” so long as the herd smiles. But when teeth close on his spine, no narrative will save him. Nature enforces correspondence. No consensus escapes the talons.

Thus, the Truth-Game thrives only under domes of surplus energy, digital distraction, and bureaucratic padding. Out here in the hedgerow, it is a death sentence.

The Bubble

For now, civilisations coast forward on inertia, story stacked upon story, consensus upon consensus, as if truth were bricks and mortar. But this is a bubble—a fragile membrane inflated against reality’s bite. History’s compost heap of famine, war, storm, and collapse suggests every bubble bursts. When it does, reality storms the gates.

Deprived of narrative affirmation, many will seize in disorientation. Without servers to host “truth,” they must face the hawk’s shadow directly—and untrained eyes may not even register it until the talons close.

Already, the herd fractures into rival tribes, each grooming only its own fur, each chanting its own algorithm or sky-god. Truth-as-grooming fails when no single herd exists. And in that schism, the majority waver—unsure whether the wolf is real or only the other tribe’s projection.

The wolf, of course, does not care.

Filed in dirt and ink,

T.W. Burrows

Burrowed Library of Epistemic Disasters

Share

Further reading: