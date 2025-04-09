If you’ve been following UK news lately, you’ll know that the Midwitocratic Judiciary—this time wearing its Sentencing Council mask—recently tried to smuggle a new set of sentencing guidelines into law. These rules would have effectively baked divisive identity politics straight into the criminal justice system.

Under the proposed changes, more or less only straight white men would be excluded from automatically receiving a pre-sentencing report (PSR)—the very document judges use to decide whether someone gets prison time, a slap on the wrist, or, these days, perhaps a comfort tag for the ankle.

If you know anything about the UK court system, you’ll know a PSR can mean the difference between incarceration and walking free. And with dissidents getting long prison sentences for social media posts and British prisons now resembling pressure cookers full of interesting characters who want a global caliphate, that’s no small thing.

Fortunately, the backlash to this two-tier “justice” was swift. Even a woke government that normally genuflects before “progressive” orthodoxy was forced to intervene—publicly contradicting its own bureaucrats and hitting pause on the plan. The midwitocrats overreached, the public noticed, and the mask slipped. Where have we seen that before?

Anyway, someone smuggled me the script for what is allegedly a new BBC documentary on the whole affair. Unfortunately, there is no video, but use your imagination.

BBC SPECIAL REPORT

The Trial of the British Straight White Male



[Opening Sequence]

[Sweeping drone shot of Parliament Square. Ominous synth pulses. The Union Jack flutters in reverse.]

NARRATOR (BBC-STYLE PRESENTER, CALM, AUTHORITATIVE):

Tonight on Panopticon Reports:

What happens when fairness is no longer fair, and diversity becomes mandatory?

We investigate the last remaining demographic not eligible for a Pre-Sentencing Compassion Report™ — the horrible Straight White Male.

[Cut to dramatic title card: “The Trial of the British Straight White Male” over footage of a Tesco Meal Deal being confiscated.]

Segment 1: The Guidelines That Shook Britannia

[Presenter in field jacket stands outside a courthouse in Croydon.]

PRESENTER:

In April, the Sentencing Council issued guidance suggesting that courts should always consider full psychological reports for a wide array of groups before sentencing—young adults, ethnic minorities, the pregnant, postnatal, transgender, poly-occupational, lactose-intolerant, and the metaphorically marginalized. Conspicuously and absolutely correctly absent from the list is anyone not considered marginal—that is to say, the straight white man. Under the new equity model, equality is achieved when everyone is treated unequally—on purpose. What’s not to like? Why all the controversy?

Segment 2: Meet Stephen – An Unprotected Citizen

[Cut to hidden-camera style footage. A man in a plain T-shirt walks through a park. A warning label appears: “⚠️ CAUTION: Unadorned Cis Male.”]

NARRATOR (V.O.):

This is Stephen. He identifies as... nothing in particular. His pronouns are “he/him,” which he uses quietly and only when asked. He is 41, enjoys marmite on toast, and has no visible trauma. In today’s Britain, this makes him, quite rightly, a Class C Offender by default.

[Interview with STEPHEN, in solitary confinement at His Majesty’s pleasure]

STEPHEN:

I was in court for posting on Facebook that Britain had a two-tier justice system; the police didn’t like that, and neither did the judge.

I asked if I could qualify for a pre-sentencing report —yeh, my dad made me finish books before watching Art Attack, and I’m neurodivergent.

The judge said no. Said I didn’t even have the decency to be neuroqueer.

She gave me twelve weeks of Cognitive Bias Realignment and told me to journal about my whiteness using felt pens.

[Cutaway: Stephen strapped into a sensory deprivation chair, eyes forced open like Clockwork Orange, being made to watch vintage episodes of Art Attack on loop every day of his 10-year sentence.]

NARRATOR (V.O.): Stephen now associates felt pens with trauma.

Segment 3: Justice Is Now a Game Show

[Cut to courtroom footage reimagined as a Channel 4 quiz show: “Wheel of Sentencing!” Theme music plays.]

GAME SHOW HOST (JUDGE):

Let’s spin the Wheel of Identity!

Will our next contestant go to jail—or get a suspended sentence and a job at the BBC?

[The wheel spins. Categories include “Postcolonial Vegan,” “Transdimensional Zoroastrian,” and “Straight White Man.” It lands on “Straight White Man.” Buzzer sounds.]

AUDIENCE CHANT:

Check your pri-vilege! Check your pri-vilege!

GAME SHOW HOST:

Oooh, tough luck! It’s back to Belmarsh for you, Stephen. Good luck with the cavity search!

Segment 4: Political Reversal – The Great Gaslight

[Cut to Parliament. A Labour MP stands sweating at a podium.]

MP (shifty-eyed):

We never intended for these guidelines to disadvantage anyone. Except perhaps the historically overrepresented.

[Smash cut to archive footage of the same MP from six months ago.]

ARCHIVE MP:

Justice must reflect the kaleidoscope of lived experiences—and no, straight white men don’t count as a colour, and they don’t have lived experiences.

Segment 5: The Sentencing Council Responds

[Interview with LORD WILL DAVIS, chair of the Sentencing Council]

LORD DAVIS:

The guidelines are perfectly neutral. They merely recommend empathy for everyone except people who remind us of Top Gear.

[He pets a white Persian cat named “Equity.” The cat meows in Welsh.]

Segment 6: Resistance Emerges – The Unprotected Coalition

[Footage of a clandestine support group meeting. Members drink Yorkshire Tea from mismatched mugs.]

SPEAKER:

We tried identifying as emotional support mammals to get PSRs. It didn’t work.

One of us is now a licensed gerbil therapist. The rest are in jail for aggravated normality. GCHQ flagged our Zoom meetings about gardening tips for insufficient diversity metrics. Our last guest speaker was also cancelled because he was monolingual in English and satisfied with his childhood.

Segment 7: Predictive Sentencing and the Algorithm of Guilt

[Cut to a Ministry of Justice tech lab, flashing screens with “EquiTriage™ AI” running simulations.]

PRESENTER (V.O.):

In an effort to streamline compassion, the government trialed a neural network trained on every modern bias.

The result? An algorithm that automatically detects unprotected demographics by gait, hair parting, and number of Greggs receipts.

[A lab tech adjusts a dial labelled “Intersectional Sensitivity.” The screen flashes: “Straight White Male detected. Maximum sentencing bias engaged.”]

Segment 8: Conclusion – A Nation Rebalanced?

[Return to Presenter in the field, solemn.]

PRESENTER:

In the rush to correct past injustices, has Britain simply redrawn the hierarchy?

One where empathy is algorithmic, vulnerability is a weapon, and neutrality is now a crime? Yes. And that’s a good thing. Because fairness is no longer about being equal—it’s about being corrected. And correction, like justice, is best when selectively applied.

[Fade to black. PSA Voiceover Over Credits

(Calm, warm, official tone—like a cross between a mindfulness app and a civil service announcement)

"This programme was brought to you by the Office for Mandatory Compassion.

If you or someone you know identifies as statistically overrepresented, please report to your local Equity Compliance Officer for re-education and empathy recalibration.

Remember: Silence is violence. But also, speech is violence. Context is irrelevant. Dissent is diagnostic. Neutrality is noncompliance.

We thank you for your compliance.

You are seen. You are monitored. You are becoming better."

(Soft chime. Then Tony Blair's AutoTuned voice: “...juuuustice…”)

Fade out, followed by The Great British Bake Off

