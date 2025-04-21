The Thought Compliance Magistrate

Genus: Juridicus Obedientialis Progressive Regressivus

Common Name: The Thought Compliance Magistrate

Danger Level: ⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️⚖️ (Criminalises cognition with decorum)

Role:

Presides over wrongthink tribunals, with input from PC Virtuebadge and The Narrative Purity Officer™. Enforces precedent-free justice to protect state-aligned hallucinations, manufactured feelings, and ideological orthodoxy.

Known Aliases:

Justice Empathica

The Feelings-First Adjudicator™

The Interpreter of Harm

Gavel-Holder for the Ministry of Narrative Integrity™

Habitat:

Kangaroo courts in kangaroo costumes (for empathy)

Zoom tribunals with “Safe Mode” enabled and chat disabled

Human Rights Commissions with zero rights and abundant irony

Judicial panels titled “Compliance in the Post-Truth Epoch” or “Emotional Law™ for Spiritually Diverse Futures™”

Appearance:

Robes sewn from shredded HR manuals and discarded constitutions

Gavel engraved with: “Your Hate Has No Place Here”

Wears three masks and two moral frameworks—both reversible

Facial expression frozen between a disappointed parent and a smug algorithm

Primary Behaviours:

Reverse Burden of Proof™:

Guilt is assumed if anyone, anywhere, felt something

“If you didn’t say anything wrong, why did someone cry on TikTok?”

Narrative Alignment Sentencing™:

Penalises dissent based on ideological risk, not legal reality

“Your speech was technically lawful, but it undermined the consensus. Two years in prison!”

Feelings-Weighted Judgement™:

Measures guilt in kiloharms per subjective impact

“You made them feel unsafe. That’s worse than assault.”

Retroactive Crime Construction™:

Applies future norms to past memes

“You violated values that didn’t exist yet—but should have.”

Doctrine-First Rulings™:

Consults WEF, CBC, and NATO guidance before interpreting statutes

“Your facts are irrelevant. The narrative has spoken.”

Call:

“We must protect the public from the danger of facts and nuance.”

“Harm was perceived—and that’s all that matters.”

“Your truth is not aligned with The Truth™.”

“This court finds you guilty of inciting epistemic discomfort.”

Feeding Habits:

Lawfare think tank briefings

UN soft law templates

Legal symposia on “community-centred punishment”

Applause from activist NGOs and Twitter jurists mid-ruling

Affiliations:

The Ministry of Cognitive Hygiene

The Judicial Board for Safetyized Speech

Court of Social Harmony & Precedent Rejection

Sentencing Council for Ideological Infractions™

