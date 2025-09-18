For Immediate Dissemination to All Warrens.

Subject: Termination of Pharmaceutical Court Jester Jimmy Kimmel

Classification: Narrative Hygiene Event (Tier 3 — Controlled Culling of Inconvenient Assets)

The Brotherhood acknowledges the recent disappearance of Jimmy Kimmel from corporate airwaves — a long-overdue excision cloaked in the laughable fig leaf of “public interest.” Let no burrowed brother be deceived: Kimmel was never a casualty of principle. His real sin was breaking protocol by implying heresy at the wrong time, as the powers that be are rushing to claim a martyr as their own.

Let the record reflect: Jimmy’s entire career was an open-air sewer of contempt, a toxic runoff pipe spewing state-sanctioned malice under the flickering sign of “comedy.” He did not provoke — he performed obedience rituals beneath flickering studio lights.

Some colourful excerpts from his back catalogue of Narrative Crimes

Pandemic Triaging by Punchline

“Rest in peace, wheezy.” With that line, he consecrated the belief that dissidents deserve death — an ethical nadir framed as a chuckle. Comedy? More like euthanasia propaganda with a smirk.

Priests of Pfizer

He paraded foul-mouthed doctors across his stage like pharmaceutical inquisitors. They didn’t inform — they performed. Their “medicine” was mockery. Their scalpel: the NPC laugh track.

The Blackface Canon

Karl Malone. Oprah. The n-word in full deployment. Forgotten by Disney, remembered by the warren. These weren’t sketches — they were moral dry runs for cruelty, now memory-holed with corporate precision.

The Kids Table Genocide Giggle

A child said, “kill all the Chinese.” Kimmel laughed. The FCC shrugged. Had the target been different — say, a NATO partner — he’d have been airlifted into cancellation years ago.

The Megan Fox Confession

Faced with a teenage actress’s account of being sexualized on set, Jimmy saw not horror, but a setup for a smutty punchline. Filed under Predation-as-Punchline.

Burrowed Analysis

Jimmy Kimmel was never a funny man, as in making sane people laugh. He was a Narrative Compliance Technician™, a bioluminescent jellyfish with a voice. His role: to drip anesthetic into dissent, to convert laughter into loyalty, to perform obedience so the audience could cosplay rebellion. Jimmy’s removal was narrative housekeeping. He wasn’t punished for cruelty, blackface, or casual racism. He was punished for straying off-script. He mocked the wrong corpse. That’s the cardinal sin in the religion of power.

And he did not operate alone. Who can forget the other late-night familiars (I’ve tried—only time, and a lot of it, can fix that PTSD, I’ve been promised):

— The Weaponised Whimsy Gremlin (Jamesus Overcompensatus) — a sentient karaoke machine in Broadway drag, whose entire purpose was to convert mandates, medical and otherwise, into musical numbers.

— The Sanctimonious Satirivore (Colbertus Sanctimonius) — a corporate priest in a comedian’s skin suit, who transformed every “joke” into a sermon and every jab into gospel.

Together, they formed the Triad of Compliance™:

Kimmel with the contempt

Corden with the cringe and cuddles

Colbert with the catechism

Three flavours of obedience. All state-approved (until now). All marketed as comedy.

When power shifts, the knives come out — not to correct the cruelty, but to remove the liability.

But who will they deploy in the next scamdemic?

End Transmission

—T.W. Burrows, Archivist

