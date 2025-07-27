Well, well, well, what have we here?

Tea, a provocative dating app designed to let women anonymously ask or warn each other about men they’d encountered, rocketed to the top spot on the U.S. Apple App Store this week.

What could possibly go wrong?

On Friday, the company behind the app confirmed it had been hacked: Thousands of images, including selfies, were leaked online.

A female columnist for The Times of London newspaper, who signed into the app, on Thursday called Tea a “man-shaming site’’ and complained that ”this is simply vigilante justice, entirely reliant on the scruples of anonymous women. With Tea on the scene, what man would ever dare date a woman again?’' “Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve gotten hundreds of calls on it. It’s blown up,” attorney Minc said. “People are upset. They’re getting named. They’re getting shamed.’’ In 1996, Congress passed legislation protecting websites and apps from liability for things posted by their users. But the users can be sued for spreading ”false and defamatory’’ information, Minc said. State privacy laws could offer another avenue for bringing legal action against someone who posted your photograph or other personal information in a harmful way, Minc said.

So, let’s get this straight: A cadre of quasi-sentient Tinder-trained emotional barnacles, drunk on Tumblr trauma and Reddit therapy-speak, attempting to use an app to “protect” women by anonymously reviewing men like expired yoghurt?

Tea sounds like a cute name, but this wasn’t a soothing herbal infusion. This was more like thermonuclear cat urine poured into the motherboard of decency, privacy, and technical competence.

Unless I’ve missed something, this was an app where women could post unverified accusations—undoubtedly 100% factual, drama-free, and rooted in reality—about men, which were then matched via AI facial recognition and indexed for public shaming. And that’s a good thing?

Then it got hacked. Of course it did. 4chan stumbled into the backend like a raccoon into an open fridge—no firewall, no authentication, no adult supervision. Seventy-two thousand images spilled out: 13,000 ID-verification selfies and a flood of embittered, unfiltered duckfaces (and worse, judging by the hundreds of images I’ve seen on X - don’t look, you’ve been warned) glaring into the digital void—many looking like a portrait of self-righteousness turned inside out. Poetic justice, served lukewarm with a .jpeg garnish?

Burrowed Theory of Radical Feminist Tech Catastrophe™:

“Any technology created as a tool of moral revenge will collapse under the weight of its creator’s unexamined narcissism.”

Was Tea a safety tool or a digital Ouija board for projecting female rage, dressed in pastel UX design?

Final Thoughts from the Cabbage Patch:

If human males made a similar app—call it “SimpCheck”—and uploaded human females’ photos with ratings like “low trust, high drama, likely to fake pregnancy,” the UN would intervene. Instead, this got praised in the media until it faceplanted. Funny how fast the radical fourth-wave feminist/femcel cheer squad turns into mute avatars when the optics turn sour.

Seriously, human males and females, please just use The Great Marriage Mate Filter (book coming soon, after Mathew pays me the white willow bark he owes me). You’ll thank me.

T.W. Burrows

Still broadcasting from beneath the soil, where the metadata can’t reach.

Dig once, dig twice, and never upload your face to an ideology.

