Luna:

I would like to actually tell the American people. It was made. Aware to me this evening that NBC actually has a video that's never been seen before, we're actually going to be sending a letter requesting that from NBC because it allegedly shows Oswald near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means that he couldn't have been the shooter. So again, we're tracking down all this information, but look, there's even a CIA document that came out that Mister Morley pointed out that actually said that the CIA never bought the lone gunman theory. And so I think the American people had an inclination as to what we are saying, but we never had the hard evidence until now. And so it's important to note that in a free and fair society, how could you operate or have an agency operating in the shadows? And so kudos to President Trump, also director Radcliffe and Tulsi Gabbard for pushing for this transparency. It is going to be generational, changing that they've done this and we hope to bring forward legislation too, to ensure that this never happens again for future generations to come.

Watters:

You're saying NBC has been keeping this tape of Oswald under wraps?

Luna:

Correct. In fact, director Stone (presumably Oliver Stone, the movie director) actually told us that he was shown this tape, that it was a secondary copy and that he said that this could blow open the entire JFK Investigation. What I will also tell you though Jesse is, he said that NBC's been very, very much so guarding this tape. And so I believe that that tape belongs to the American people. We are going to be sending a letter asking for that tape and I would encourage everyone to ask NBC to release that tape to the public. It's important not just for our investigations, but. The American people know the truth as to what happened with John F. Kennedy.

Watters:

All right. Well, I think they will release it. I believe the President will probably put it on true social pretty soon.

Luna:

Well, hopefully, Fox promotes it.

This sounds like a CIA operation to me.

Tomorrow’s Headline:

BREAKING: Oswald Tape Debunked — Conspiracy Theorists Officially Declared Crazy Again

"The Tape"

A short story

The first thing they noticed was how grainy it was.

Like every truth ever offered too late.

The video was 47 seconds long, silent, and allegedly shot by a man named Vernon M. Wilcox, a part-time popcorn vendor and amateur cinematographer who died in a bathtub-related accident in 1972, the same year the tape was acquired — and promptly misfiled — by NBC’s archival department.

The file sat in a metal drawer labeled “Muppets” until last Tuesday.

Congresswoman Luna had called a press conference to announce its existence. She stood before a bank of microphones, flanked by an assistant holding a manila folder and a trembling Oliver Stone.

“This tape,” she declared, “proves everything.”

When asked by reporters what it actually showed, Luna paused. “Possibly Oswald. Near a car. Couldn’t have fired the shot. Maybe. Oliver?”

Stone nodded gravely, as if confirming an apparition. “I saw a secondary copy once. Or maybe it was a dream. Either way, it felt true.”

Within hours, hashtags bloomed like mold on the national mind.

#JFKTape

#OswaldInnocent

#NBCCoverUp

#WeAreTheFootage

On Reddit, frame-by-frame breakdowns erupted: “He’s behind the fence!” “No, that’s a trash can.” “Wait, is that Zapruder's cousin?”

In forums and sub-stacks, believers cheered.

The truth was finally coming out.

They had won.

Then came the experts.

A panel of them appeared on Trusted News Tonight, all bearing the same translucent smile.

“Unfortunately,” said Dr. Angleton, lead analyst at the National Video Authenticity Council (NVAC), “the figure in the video is not Oswald.”

She clicked a laser pointer at the screen.

“It’s Raoul.”

The studio audience, composed entirely of fact-checkers and former Twitter employees, gasped in relief.

“Raoul was a municipal worker,” she continued, “seen frequently in Dealey Plaza. We believe he was emptying an ashtray at the time.”

The story fell apart within hours.

The believers were mocked.

The congresswoman issued a “clarification.”

Stone went back into hibernation.

Meanwhile, in a nondescript office beneath Langley, a man in a grey suit turned off the feed and smiled.

“Well, it finally aired,” he said, sliding the tape back into its case. “First time since Stone. And right on schedule.”

His assistant, pale and precise, made a note on a clipboard. “Do we initiate cleanup?”

The man shook his head. “No need. They’ll do it themselves. Watch — half of them are already calling each other feds.”

He chuckled, almost tenderly, and tapped the side of the case, which bore a faint label:

“Asset Raoul – Decoy Sequence (Wink Version)”

The room dimmed as screens flickered back to blue. Aboveground, across newsrooms and group chats and dinner tables, the story was already shifting:

“JFK Truthers Fall for Hoax Tape Just Like They Fall for Antivaccine Myths ”

“Oswald Still Guilty, Experts Confirm”

“NBC Heroically Rescues Truth”

“It’s Time We Just Debank the Crazy Fringe Minority Conspiracy Theorists”

And the people — bewildered, exhausted, grateful to be mocked rather than afraid — once again went back to sleep.

