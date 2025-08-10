Interesting sweatshirt:

In his exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Mr Cotrin, speaking on the record for the first time, also alleged that: Prince Andrew visited Epstein in Saint Tropez along with a British photographer famous for taking pictures of naked girls and accused of having sex with a 13-year-old

Prince Andrew was a frequent guest at Epstein’s Paris town house, with Royal protection bodyguards paid for by the British taxpayer

Ghislaine Maxwell was the “authoritarian boss” who gave the orders in the Epstein household

Epstein gave money to Woody Allen to finance one of his movies Mr Cotrin remains in possession of a number of photographs taken with friends of Epstein, including a photo of himself with Bill Clinton on the so-called Lolita Express, Epstein’s private plane that he used to traffic underage girls and women for sex.

Mr Cotrin reeled off a list of dignitaries who came to visit Epstein over two decades, including Prince Andrew, who he cooked for and chauffeured “five or six times” in Paris and New York; Mr Clinton, whom he met once in Epstein’s jet during a stopover in Paris; Lord Mandelson, now the UK’s ambassador to Washington DC; Woody Allen; and Israeli ex-prime minister Ehud Barak, along with other Middle Eastern dignitaries.

Incidentally, MyJerusalemStore is selling a very similar hoodie for just $44 - designed in Israel, printed in America. How fitting.

Now you, too, can join the club — just without the island, the jet, the degenerate sex, the intelligence-community network, the access to presidents, prime ministers, royalty… and the billion in kompromat.

Share

Further reading: