THE STUPEFIED NORMIE

Genus: Homo Consummatus Credulus

Common Names: The Stupefied Normie

Danger Level: ☣️☣️ (Low — unless aggregated into herds, when it becomes lethal)

Natural Habitat: Everywhere

Origin Story:

Bred in captivity over generations through compulsory factory-style schooling, endless advertising exposure, medicalisation of childhood, and a lifetime diet of weaponised soy and prescription placebos.

Once capable of folk wisdom and asking good questions, The Stupefied Normie has been meticulously domesticated into a compliant consumer-unit, optimized for docility, outrage on cue, and instant narrative digestion.

Primary Behaviours:

Narrative Osmosis: Absorbs headlines and slogans without critical filtration. ("Scientists say—", "Experts recommend—", "New study finds—")

Fear-Based Herding: Changes direction and beliefs immediately when shepherded by perceived authorities. (“We’re masking again? Okay!”)

Authority Fetishism: Instinctively defers to credentialed or uniformed individuals, regardless of past betrayals or visible incompetence.

Hostility Toward Pattern Recognition: Viciously attacks anyone pointing out contradictions, anomalies, or historical context.

Memory Goldfish Syndrome: Each new manufactured crisis is treated as unprecedented, with no recollection of last week's narrative whiplash.

Virtue Display Reflex: Publicly signals compliance (masks, Ukraine flags, BLM hashtags) even when alone in a parking lot.

Diet:

Television news.

Fast food framed as "plant-based health options."

Pharmaceutical loyalty reward programs.

Highly processed "documentary" content by Netflix.

Known Subspecies:

The TikTok Historian™ (DIE variant)

The Shaming Shopper™ (Mask Enforcement Officer, retired but ready)

The “Trust the Science” Troll™ (now awaiting reassignment)

Weaknesses:

Struggles with original thought beyond a seven-word catchphrase.

Panics when encountering information that requires multi-step reasoning.

Can be immobilised with unexpected questions like, “How do you know that’s true?”

Dangers to Free Society:

Alone, The Stupefied Normie™ is harmless — the human equivalent of a rubber traffic cone. But when agitated en masse by legacy media and social contagions, they become a blunt instrument of cultural enforcement, providing both the crowd and the moral justification for elite crackdowns.

Calls:

"Trust the experts!"

"If it wasn’t on the news, it didn’t happen!"

"I did my part!"

"You sound like a conspiracy theorist!"

"The science is settled!"

"I stand with [Current Thing]!"

"You’re not a doctor!"

"That was fact-checked!"

"You need to do your research... like from real sources, like the BBC, CBC, CNN, NYT…!"

"Debunked!"

"That’s dangerous misinformation!"

"You just don't want to keep people safe!"

"Nobody’s forcing you!" (typically moments before force is applied)

"That’s not happening — and it’s good that it is!"

"Only crazy people think like that!"

"Why would they lie?"

