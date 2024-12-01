The Story of Myalgic Encephalomyelitis
How the mainstream medical profession gaslit and damaged the chronically sick.
82% of doctors believe that ME is either partly or entirely psychological (Hng, 2021). This ignorance has caused untold suffering. Please watch this video and share it with friends:
Full transcript and references here.
I'll try not to go on a rant here, and I'll also try not to be that person who thinks everything is a nail because they have a hammer.
I was diagnosed with ME, fibromyalgia, and irritable bowel - and it was all ascribed to 'nerves'.
This was horseshit, but I was sent to a psychologist who was worse than useless. Because, of course, it was laziness, attention seeking and whatnot. And exercise? It was impossible, though I did try- and got worse.
Nobody took anything seriously until the first time my colon ruptured. It had been so bad before that that I wasn't even getting nutrition from food.
Six months in hospital, tube-feeding only, and four surgeries.
And I was okayish for a while - still had the ME/fibro, but at least I wasn't starving to death anymore from my 'psychosomatic' illness.
Until it happened again a few years later. That was only a four-month stint in hospital, and they finally gave me a stoma.
Which was great. Really.
But the alleged ME/fibromyalgia got a lot worse - I was having routine fainting spells - it felt like breathing wasn't working anymore - scary stuff.
But that was hysteria, or so I was told. I flat-out refused psychological help that time, because I knew something was wrong and it wasn’t all in my head. GP was useless, but I had a neurologist who had half a clue, and since I was having neurological problems, I called him.
Who finally tested me for B12 deficiency.
Bingo. I had pernicious anaemia, which is treatable, but it's a lifelong condition.
I'm not suggesting that vitamin deficiency is always the cause of ME, but every other patient I know was first diagnosed with 'nerves', ME/fibro. I'm sure there are other causes that get people thrown into the psychosomatic bin.
Even now it's all too easy for doctors to tell you it's all psychosomatic, even when it obviously isn't.
Making it known - may help. I hope anyway.
Sorry for getting all personal.
Thanks, Mathew, for posting this.