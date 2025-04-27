At this point, only the most vile lying neocon warmongers are defending this horror:

Nothing has entered Gaza for more than 50 days. Charity kitchens are warning they are only days away from shuttering services. Two million people on the brink. We are currently witnessing Israel’s solution to the Gaza question—an unmistakable humanitarian crisis engineered by the Israeli government to remove from its borders an entire people it has deemed the equivalent of locusts…"No one cares about us," stated an emaciated man in the ruins of Gaza this week. Women and children with pots outstretched beg for crumbs…“Utter desperation” read the headlines out of Gaza this week. “Civilians are being attacked in incessant military violence,” reported Gavin Kelleher with the Norwegian Refugee Council. “People are selling their belongings, they're selling their clothes to get access to cash to get food. People are trying to sell diapers for a bag of lentils. Begging is overwhelming at this point.” Nothing is getting through. One of the great famines of the 21st century is happening before our eyes in real time. The bombings continue unabated. Since March, nearly 600 children have been killed in the Gaza region. Another 1,600 wounded have been sent to hospitals where medical supplies are running thin with no relief on the way…Israel’s own allies in Europe are horrified by the conditions.

I will never forgive the vile, lying neocon warmongers of the military-industrial complex who defended the militant Zionist ethnic cleansing. They sold their souls to the Devil — and to Mammon—long ago.

As for the "public intellectuals" — the Jordan Petersons and their IDF-lite companions — who screeched "Give 'em hell" from the comfort of Toronto studios and Texas lecture halls: you deserve no less than public condemnation. Without your "moral support," the retaliation on Gaza would have lasted days or weeks. Instead, you helped create a “hell”. Bibi needed you, and you knew it.

You will have a special place in the Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna — rest assured.

And yet, bloated by hundreds of millions in propaganda funding, you thrive: on Substack, on YouTube, on X. You thrive because once-thinking men and women, hollowed out by the new narrative compliance, have become the very monsters they once believed they were fighting.

As Peterson once liked to recite to his millions of followers:

"He who fights with monsters should look to it that he himself does not become a monster. And if you gaze long into an abyss, the abyss also gazes into you."

— Friedrich Nietzsche, Beyond Good and Evil, Aphorism 146

Jordan, go ahead and diagnose me as a “Psychopath” like you do every other person who speaks out against thousands of kids being horrendously murdered—a sick irony. No one I care about is listening to you anymore. We know your wizardry.

"And oftentimes, to win us to our harm,

The instruments of darkness tell us truths,

Win us with honest trifles, to betray's

In deepest consequence."

Macbeth, Act 1, Scene 3

