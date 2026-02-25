They used to ship pamphlets. Then they shipped NGOs. Then they shipped hashtags and training programs and “civil society” toolkits with reassuring logos. Now they ship satellites. They loft a constellation into low Earth orbit and call it freedom. It is the most modern form of liberation imaginable: you do not even have to cross the border. You just have to tilt a dish toward the heavens and accept the terms of service.

This is The Starlink Colour Revolution. The old colour revolutions were sweaty. They smelled like tear gas and printer ink. You had banners in public squares, televised speeches, earnest students with megaphones, and Nuland passing out pastries and encouragement. This version is tidier. It runs on orbital infrastructure and plausible deniability.

I can already see the museum exhibit for the grandchildren. A small white terminal under glass. A tasteful placard. This device enabled spontaneous and totally organic democratic expression. A footnote below: subject to export controls, sanctions waivers, and content moderation guidelines. The docent will gesture reverently. The schoolchildren will take selfies. No one will mention the procurement memos, the backchannel coordination, or the awkward moment in a hearing when someone began to describe the mechanics and was gently told that perhaps we should not discuss that in public.

