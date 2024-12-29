Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The Spiral's Song In chambers tight where voices grow, A seed is sown, a fragile glow. What starts as cause, as just, as right, Becomes a pyre consuming light. The Virtue Escalation climbs, Its echoes pulse in measured chimes. One voice declares, the next refines, Until the air is laced with lines. A Zealotry Feedback Loop unfolds, Where doubt is cast in iron molds. Each utterance a sharpened spear, To pierce dissent, to punish fear. An Ideological Arms Race flares, Each gesture grander, no one dares To speak of balance, to defend The bridge, the pause, the middle end. The Moral One-Upmanship parade, Each actor in the light displayed. The script demands, the crowd applauds, While nuance sleeps beneath the sods. An Orthodoxy Spiral winds, It binds the hearts, it blinds the minds. The dogma whispers, sharp and clear: "Compromise is failure here." A Dogma Cascade, a roaring flood, Turns careful thought to fire and blood. No stone unturned, no word unchecked, No past forgiven, no doubt unvexed. A Conformity Cascade prevails, Where silence weighs like iron nails. Speak louder, "truer", bold and bright, Or fade away into the night! The Radicalization Spiral spins, And all that’s left are hollow skins. Each layer peeled, each voice refined, Each softer soul left far behind. A Loyalty Auction claims the day, The highest bidder gets to stay. A coin of creed, a cost of breath, To pledge allegiance unto death. Performative Extremism thrives, Where meaning shrivels but speech survives. Each sentence gilded, sharp, and clean, But hearts grow hollow, cold, and lean. And yet—beyond the Spiral's Song, Beyond the place where right goes wrong, There lies a field where reason rests, Where doubt is safe and love invests. The spiral winds until it breaks, Its hollow husk the dawn forsakes. Its echoes fade, its shadows long— At last will die, the Spiral's Song.