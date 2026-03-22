DCIA Retracts Biased Intelligence Products to Reinforce CIA Analytic Objectivity Today, CIA Director John Ratcliffe ordered the official retraction or substantive revision of 19 CIA intelligence products that did not meet CIA and IC analytic tradecraft standards and failed to be independent of political consideration. These products were identified by the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), which conducted an independent review of hundreds of finished CIA analytic reports produced over the past decade. An internal review led by Deputy Director Michael Ellis agreed that they did not meet the high standards the American people expect from CIA’s elite analytic workforce. Of those products, Director Ratcliffe has released three redacted versions that exhibit substantial deviations from the President’s expectations that CIA’s workforce remains independent from a particular audience, agenda, or policy viewpoint:

- “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment,” published October 6, 2021

Intelligence Assessment 100621 6.89MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

There was a time, dear reader, when the State feared men with rifles in the woods, bombs in the cellar, and manifestos in the post. Simpler days. Now the lantern-jawed guardians of civilisation have advanced to a higher stage of detection. They peer through the national keyhole and behold the gravest threat yet to liberal order: a woman baking sourdough while loving her own children too specifically.

Observe the genius of the CIA. They do not say motherhood itself is extremist. No, no. That would sound mad. They merely construct an analytic terrarium in which motherhood, homemaking, fertility, organic food, heritage, femininity, and domestic order are arranged beneath the warm red lamp of “violent extremism” until the public is meant to notice the shape without ever being told to notice it. A bureau never needs to say the thing outright. It need only place the bonnet on the evidence table beside the swastika and wait for the trained mammal to make the connection.

This is the preferred method of modern managerial power: not accusation, but atmospheric contamination. You are not charged. You are contextually humidified. Your apron is not illegal. It is merely adjacent. Your vegetable patch is not evidence. It is a possible narrative delivery platform. Your wish to raise children and keep a home is not itself suspect, unless of course it is framed incorrectly, aesthetically packaged, or accompanied by the wrong grandmotherly instinct. In that case, the casserole acquires operational significance.

And notice the beautiful asymmetry. If a woman abandons home, sterilises instinct, delegates her children to screens and institutions, and recites approved slogans with dead amphibian eyes, she is liberated. If she says motherhood matters, that family is real, that roots exist, that children belong to a people and a past, suddenly Langley begins to hear Wagner through the crockpot. One can almost imagine the analysts hunched over intercepted Pinterest boards: Subject exhibits elevated interest in linen, lactation, and regional continuity. Threat indicators increasing.

The trick, as ever, is category expansion. First, they mean violent white supremacists. Then they mean sympathisers. Then they mean amplifiers. Then they mean aesthetic carriers. Then they mean anyone whose life can be narratively rearranged into a possible mood board for disallowed conclusions. And just like that, the distinction between an actual extremist and a woman who says “I would rather raise my children than climb the compliance ladder at Deloitte” begins to soften like a pear in a drawer.

It is the oldest imperial habit in the book. When a regime has lost the power to inspire love, it begins classifying love itself as a precursor substance. Maternal love. Familial love. Love of place. Love of inheritance. Anything that binds horizontally must be rendered suspicious so that all loyalty may be routed vertically, through institutions, dashboards, and approved abstractions. The hearth must become sinister because it competes with the screen. The mother must become a risk vector because she is still capable of transmitting civilisation without a grant.

T.W. Burrows therefore offers the following field note for the Burrowed Lexicon:

Apron Proximity Radicalisation

The process by which ordinary domestic symbols are placed within an intelligence or media frame, until the public learns to associate nurturance, rootedness, and homemaking with latent political danger. Common markers include bread, babies, gardens, modesty, ancestral memory, and being insufficiently enthusiastic about managed atomization.

In conclusion, the Empire is now afraid of women who can make broth.

A sure sign, I think, that it is terminal.

Share