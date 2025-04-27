I just came across this clip on X from the podcast "Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso":

“He was on his feet!”

Just remember, these people have no shame; worse, they demand that you “just trust them.”

Which reminds me, it’s time for another entry in the Field Guide:

The Shameless Liar

(Genus: Mendacium Professionalus)

Field Traits:

Primary Weapon: Mass Gaslighting

Secondary Weapon: The Expert Shield

Tactical Manoeuvre: Contradict self, then scold others for confusion

Preferred Climate: Crisis, Emergency, Breaking News Cycles

Mating Call: "We must do what’s necessary to protect you."

Description:

The Shameless Liar thrives in high-trust societies decaying under institutional betrayal. When caught fabricating reality, this creature does not retreat or apologise; it simply escalates. Its lies are not designed to persuade, but to demoralise those still clinging to truth.

Over time, populations exposed to sustained Shameless Liar activity experience cognitive erosion, hypernormalization, and compliance fatigue — ideal conditions for further exploitation by allied species such as the Narrative Purity Officer™ and the Compliance Bard™.

Historical Examples:

Far too many to mention here.

Habitat:

Found wherever truth threatens power: newsrooms, political offices, "fact-checking" NGOs, corporate HR departments, and any place with a "Mission Statement" featuring the word values.

Distinguishing Characteristics:

Glazed eyes when challenged, switching smoothly between conflicting lies without cognitive dissonance.

Mastery of "reality reformatting" — bold assertions that contradict yesterday's lies without acknowledgement.

Wields "official sources," "experts say," and "studies show" as ritual incantations to sanctify deception.

Utter immunity to shame, self-awareness, or public exposure. Being caught lying is reframed as proof of moral superiority ("We did what we had to do for your safety.").

Signature Behaviours:

Denies objective evidence while invoking the greater good.

Shifts narratives seamlessly: yesterday’s conspiracy theory becomes today’s moral duty.

Uses "trust the science," "experts agree," or "nothing to see here" like magic spells to shut down dissent.

Projects their own corruption onto others ("misinformation," "disinformation," "Russian bots").

Calls:

Primary Calls:

"Trust the experts!"

"That's been debunked!"

"There's no evidence for that!"

"We followed the science!"

"Fact-checkers confirm..."

Secondary Calls (used when cornered):

"You're putting lives at risk!"

"This isn't the time for questions!"

"That’s misinformation — dangerous misinformation!"

"Only extremists believe that!"

"We had to act quickly for your safety."

Emergency Calls (when truth breach is imminent):

"We must do better to stop the spread of harmful narratives."

"New research shows..." (Cue immediate contradiction of old research.)

"Context matters!" (Used to retroactively redefine previous lies.)

"This is settled science!" (Even if it changed yesterday.)

Notes on Vocalisations:

Tends to speak with exaggerated certainty even when lying.

Call volume increases in direct proportion to proximity of evidence.

Rarely answers direct questions, instead repeating calls louder.

Preferred Hunting Methods:

The Gaslight Gait: Make the public doubt their own memories by rewriting history at speed.

The Narrative Necromancy: Revive dead slogans (“safe and effective,” “too big to fail”) as if they were never discredited.

The Outrage Molotov: Accuse whistleblowers of immorality to divert attention from the original lie.

Allies in the Field:

The Narrative Purity Officer™

The Fact-Check Ferret™

The Malinformation Mangler™

The Compliance Bard™

And the majority of entries in The Field Guide To Cultural Compliance Fauna (see Archive).

Warning Signs of Local Infestation:

Mass amnesia about major events within six months.

Official apologies without consequences.

Mandatory slogans replacing independent thought.

Survival Strategies:

Narrative Layering: Release conflicting versions of events until truth becomes unknowable.

Moral Weaponisation: Frame lies as virtue-signalling ("our democracy," "for your safety").

Institutional Displacement: Occupy once-trusted institutions (science journals, public broadcasters) and convert them into transmission organs.

Identifying Markers:

Zero sign of internal conflict when reciting freshly inverted narratives.

Overconfident tone followed by accusations of “misinformation” toward critics.

Frequent promotion to advisory boards, editorial positions, or "disinformation panels."

Evolutionary Advantage:

By removing shame as a limiting factor, The Shameless Liar operates without brakes in a post-truth ecosystem — flourishing precisely because they have burned their own bridges to accountability.

Ethical Notes:

While often depicted simply as villains, The Shameless Liar is actually a highly adapted survivalist, and a villain. In a system where honesty is punished, lying becomes a biological imperative. The more openly they lie — and the more they are celebrated for doing so — the stronger the underlying rot.

Pro Tip:

Never attempt to debate The Shameless Liar in good faith.

Their arena is not logic — it’s dominance theatre.

Treat them as you would a mirage in the desert: recognise the illusion, but don't walk toward it.

Conservation Status:

Thriving.

Internationally protected by the UN Office for Cognitive Hygiene, Meta’s Truth Curation Council, "Trusted News Initiatives", Congress, most Parliaments, all legacy news media, and many parts of Substack.

