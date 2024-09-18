The Secret of Roan Inish is now free to watch on YouTube. I recommend this movie to those who enjoy Irish culture, scenery, and magical realism. I particularly love the authenticity of this ‘small’ independent movie. It does me good every time I watch it.

The movie was shot in Donegal, not too far from Derry, where my wife and I lived for the first few years of our marriage in the early ’90s. We loved crossing the border, escaping the tensions of the conflict zone, and finding peace and tranquillity on Donegal’s empty beaches and rugged, windswept Atlantic coastline. We never did visit the real island of Roan Inish—'Island of Seals’—but maybe one day.

Apologies for not writing much over the past week or so. Hopefully, I’ll be back in gear soon. I hope you enjoy the movie.

Share