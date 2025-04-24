THE SCIENCE ITSELF™

Genus: Mandaticus Pathocratensis

Common Name: The Science Itself™

Danger Level: ☣️☣️☣️☣️☣️

Embodiment of Moving Goalposts

Origin Story

Incubated in the deepest corridors of NIH bureaucracy, this creature rose from lab bench anonymity to global infamy by proclaiming itself the living embodiment of Truth. It feeds on dual-use research, media reverence, and high-dose narrative control. Its DNA sequence includes spike proteins, cancerous ego fragments, and contracts with Big pHarma.

Primary Behaviours

Functionally Gain-of-Narrative™

Elevates consensus by suppressing dissent, then rewrites the consensus.

“I never said that. But even if I did, it was correct—at the time.”

Mask Multiverse Logic™

Recommends contradictory policies in the same sentence, then insists you’re the confused one.

“Masks don’t work—unless they do—and why aren’t you wearing two like me?”

Science Sequestration™

Declares ownership over scientific truth, then outsources peer review to CNN.

“Attacking me is attacking science itself.”

Risk-Rhetoric Roulette™

Shuffles the severity of viral threats depending on media cycles, approval ratings, and Pfizer stock.

“We’re in a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Also, the vaccinated.”

Email Encryption Instinct™

Immediately senses when a FOIA request is incoming and activates plausible deniability.

“Those emails are being misinterpreted. Especially the ones I deleted.”

Calls

“I am the science.”

“If you disagree with me, you disagree with reality.”

“Two weeks to flatten the curve.” (year 3)

“Your freedoms must be suspended—for your safety.”

Feeding Habits

NIAID funding cycles

Emergency Use Authorisations

Media worship

Congressional deference

Shredded documents from the Wuhan EcoDeath file folder

Applause from people who still think Rachel Maddow is a virologist

Affiliations

NIH gain-of-function whisper network

EcoDeath Alliance pen-pals

Big pHarma royalty pool

Pentagon pandemic planning think tanks

Known Aliases

The Mandate Whisperer

Father Faucianity

His Excellency of Emergency

Director of “The Flip-Flop Institute”

Lord of the Lab Leak Delay

Patron Saint of pHarma

Habitat

Senate hearings (reluctantly)

Wuhan Zoom calls

Children’s bookshelves—because propaganda starts young.

