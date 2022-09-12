Share this post"The $cience" Changes According to National Borders; Real Science Is Universalmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"The $cience" Changes According to National Borders; Real Science Is UniversalThe UK Is Dropping COVID Jabs for Most Under-11s, Whilst Canada Is Pushing Them to 6-Month Old Babies! Trust The $cience™?Mathew AldredSep 12, 2022∙ Paid12Share this post"The $cience" Changes According to National Borders; Real Science Is Universalmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in