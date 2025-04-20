The Schwab-Penetrated Barbie Sock Boy

Genus: Globalistus Mascotica Preeningus

Common Name: The Schwab-Penetrated Prince

Danger Level: 🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦 (Stuns adversaries with virtue signals and hair product)

Known Aliases:

The Preening Wokeocrat

Schwab's Favorite Intern

The Penetrated Protégé™

Globalism’s GQ Disasterpiece

Habitat:

Press conference catwalks

UN climate summits, where he jets in solo

Gender-balanced panic rooms

CBC editorial meetings

Blackface memory holes

Appearance:

Immaculate hair with the consistency of a pre-chewed Ken doll

Socks louder than his policies

Facial expression toggles between empathy overload and manufactured awe

Costume trunk rumoured to contain fake turbans, war paint, and at least one Fidel cosplay

Primary Behaviours:

Compulsive Costume Performance:

Changes outfits more often than policies.

Known to morph into whatever identity maximises his performative currency.

Wokeocracy Enforcer™:

Makes sweeping declarations about inclusion, then freezes bank accounts.

“It’s not authoritarian if it’s for your feelings.”

Speechlike Emission Generator™:

Strings together meaningless buzzwords in seven languages.

Outputs include: “Build Back Boldly,” “Safe Spaces for Safer Spaces,” and “Because it's (insert year).”

Blackface Memory Management:

Possesses an uncanny ability to forget how many times he wore blackface.

Uses "trauma healing" language to get ahead of the news cycle.

Emergency Power Enthusiast:

Freezes bank accounts to starve protestors while declaring martial law through moist eyes.

“When democracy is threatened, we must act anti-democratically—democratically.”

Daddy Issues Diplomacy™:

Often invokes his father's legacy (official one), despite rumours of being genetically closer to “Ze Bugs” Schwab.

Calls:

“We must trust The Science, even if no actual science was used.”

“Canada is a place where everyone can be… everyone else.”

“We are working to create a more equitable economy by centralising everything.”

“Our democracy is strong. That’s why we needed to suspend it.”

Feeding Habits:

Davos approval nods

Tearful CBC panellists

Applause from masked yoga influencers

Money laundering disguised as “climate equity” initiatives

Affiliations:

WEF Young Global Leaders

Schwab’s Human Sock Collection™

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (Ministry of Narrative Optimisation)

Legal Disclaimer:

The characters featured in The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna are entirely fictional creations from a parallel universe that only coincidentally resembles our own. Any similarities to real people, institutions, or ideologies are the result of quantum entanglement, satire, or tragic cosmic absurdity—and are absolutely not intended to reflect reality.

Share

Further reading: