The Schwab-Penetrated Barbie Sock Boy
Genus: Globalistus Mascotica Preeningus
Common Name: The Schwab-Penetrated Prince
Danger Level: 🧦🧦🧦🧦🧦 (Stuns adversaries with virtue signals and hair product)
Known Aliases:
The Preening Wokeocrat
Schwab's Favorite Intern
The Penetrated Protégé™
Globalism’s GQ Disasterpiece
Habitat:
Press conference catwalks
UN climate summits, where he jets in solo
Gender-balanced panic rooms
CBC editorial meetings
Blackface memory holes
Appearance:
Immaculate hair with the consistency of a pre-chewed Ken doll
Socks louder than his policies
Facial expression toggles between empathy overload and manufactured awe
Costume trunk rumoured to contain fake turbans, war paint, and at least one Fidel cosplay
Primary Behaviours:
Compulsive Costume Performance:
Changes outfits more often than policies.
Known to morph into whatever identity maximises his performative currency.
Wokeocracy Enforcer™:
Makes sweeping declarations about inclusion, then freezes bank accounts.
“It’s not authoritarian if it’s for your feelings.”
Speechlike Emission Generator™:
Strings together meaningless buzzwords in seven languages.
Outputs include: “Build Back Boldly,” “Safe Spaces for Safer Spaces,” and “Because it's (insert year).”
Blackface Memory Management:
Possesses an uncanny ability to forget how many times he wore blackface.
Uses "trauma healing" language to get ahead of the news cycle.
Emergency Power Enthusiast:
Freezes bank accounts to starve protestors while declaring martial law through moist eyes.
“When democracy is threatened, we must act anti-democratically—democratically.”
Daddy Issues Diplomacy™:
Often invokes his father's legacy (official one), despite rumours of being genetically closer to “Ze Bugs” Schwab.
Calls:
“We must trust The Science, even if no actual science was used.”
“Canada is a place where everyone can be… everyone else.”
“We are working to create a more equitable economy by centralising everything.”
“Our democracy is strong. That’s why we needed to suspend it.”
Feeding Habits:
Davos approval nods
Tearful CBC panellists
Applause from masked yoga influencers
Money laundering disguised as “climate equity” initiatives
Affiliations:
WEF Young Global Leaders
Schwab’s Human Sock Collection™
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (Ministry of Narrative Optimisation)
