Genus: Cantarella Authoritaria

Known Alias: “America’s Narrative Nanny™” - the balladeer of censorship



Habitat:

Subcommittees on Narrative Hygiene, State Department-funded TikTok campaigns (Biden era), Ministry of Truth annexes, DHS “misinformation mitigation” bunkers, World Economic Forum youth panels, NATO karaoke lounges,

Appearance:



An uncanny fusion of schoolmarm, influencer, and intelligence stooge. Always camera-ready with red lipstick and a patriotism-porn aesthetic. Her wardrobe says “I’m just like you!” while her affiliations say “DARPA knows your browser history.” Often seen holding a clipboard, a condenser mic, and an NDA. Her gaze is equal parts nursery school headmistress and CIA contractor. A prim and proper warbler of state-sanctioned truth.

Primary Behaviours:

Ballad of the Algorithm: Breaks into song to disarm resistance. Her viral jingles about disinformation carry more legal payload than an FBI subpoena. Croons about “cognitive security” while compiling lists of problematic accounts.

Narrative Gatekeeping: Deems which facts are nutritious and which are “harmful misinformation.” Especially fond of mislabeling dissent as “malign foreign influence”. Declared the Hunter Biden laptop a “Russian disinformation fairy tale” — right before it was verified. Dismissed true stories as false, while amplifying false narratives with Broadway flair.

Inquisitional Whimsy: Merges theater camp with counterintelligence. Conducts ideological audits in rhyming couplets. If your tone is off, you’ll be softly deplatformed with jazz hands.

Emotional Blackmail: Weaponizes vulnerability. Sings about safety while recommending digital blacklists. “It’s not censorship if you feel protected.”

Singalong Surveillance: Encourages citizens to become choirmasters of compliance: “See something? Sing something!” Surveillance becomes community theatre.

Weaponized Fragility: Claims to be “bullied” off the internet by anonymous trolls, yet was hand-picked to lead a federal censorship apparatus . The public is asked to believe a few memes broke her spirit — not that the operation itself became politically toxic and had to be quietly shuttered.

Diplomatic Detour: Boasts curious ties to Ukraine, conveniently aligned with her disinformation speciality. She was embedded in transatlantic narrative warfare long before her American debut.

Sexual Psyops (Musical Edition): Once joked about “f***ing her way to the top” in a musical parody — unclear if it was self-deprecation, confession, or predictive programming. Either way, it wasn’t just a joke.

Feeding Habits:



Grants from national security agencies, speaking gigs on “hybrid threats,” the dopamine hit of going viral for silencing people “kindly”, and the retweets from other failed information czars. She metabolizes lies more efficiently when they rhyme.

Calls:



“Just a fact-check of repression makes the free speech go away…”

“Disinfo’s a problem, it’s really quite dire—

So let me report you, then sing in the choir!”

“A spoonful of censorship makes democracy feel nice,

Democracy feel nice,

Democracy feel ni-i-ice!

If truth is problematic, we will auto-moderate twice,

To protect your fragile little mind!”

Known Affiliations:

Disinformation Governance Board (defunct but undead)

The Atlantic Council (narrative laundering division)

CIA-adjacent “civil society” networks

Ukrainian influence ops (possibly unofficial, definitely weird)

Last Seen

On Capitol Hill, softly singing her testimony while denying the existence of a “Censorship Industrial Complex,” insisting it’s just “a cozy little misinformation mitigation club with taxpayer tapas.”

“We’re not censoring, we’re just lightly moderating reality.”

Running the American Sun Project™—a transparently opaque organization dedicated to protecting democracy by filtering it through NATO-approved talking points.

“Funded by freedom, curated by Langley.”

Appearing at Rutgers’ “Truth Triage” symposium , where she led a breakout session titled “How to Spot a Russian Bot Without Hurting Its Feelings.”

Active on social media , sharing inspirational quotes about cognitive security and digital hygiene, while quietly flagging your posts for “violative vibes.”

Launching a podcast , tentatively titled “Gaslight Me Gently”, with episodes like: “Consent is Complicated: Why Platform Control is Self-Care” “Ballads Against Backlash: Singing Through the Surveillance” “Trust the Experts (Even If They’re Me)”



