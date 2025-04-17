The Sanctimonious Satirivore
Genus: Pavonus Pretentius
Common Name: The Colbertian Conformist
Representative Specimen: Colbertus Sanctimonius
Nearest relative: Sarcasticus Suppressor (The Irony-Coated Bootlicker)
Description
The Sanctimonious Satirivore is a ceremonial mimic that evolved from the rare breed of sharp political parodists but underwent catastrophic ideological domestication. Once capable of biting the hand that fed it, it now feeds only from regime-approved bowls.
Its defining trait is sincerity cosplay: it cloaks state propaganda in the same ironic tone it once used to skewer it. Unlike its cousin, Sarcasticus Suppressor aka The Irony-Coated Bootlicker, it does not merely mock the opposition — it embodies power, then dares the audience to laugh.
Behaviour
Ritualized Mocking: Uses exaggerated character impersonations not to satirize power, but to diffuse dissent.
Pious Punchlines: Delivers jokes with the cadence of sermonizing. Studio audiences are trained not just to laugh—but to cheer.
Applause Traps: Deploys emotional cues and virtue signals to replace comedic timing with ideological affirmation.
Joke-to-Jab Pipeline: Normalizes medical and military compliance by making it “fun.” Once danced with syringes. No, literally.
Distinct Features
Hair immaculately combed to signal trustworthiness
Always wears a suit — camouflage designed to resemble a late-night host while functioning as a corporate priest
Often adopts a mock-naïf persona to pretend confusion while channelling precise Democratic Party talking points.
Habitat
Broadcast studios inside coastal elite enclaves
Adjacent to defence contractors, Big Pharma advertisers, and intelligence agency interns posing as writers
Has been known to nest on Twitter, where it emits high-pitched tweets in defence of The Current Thing™
Moral Hygiene Protocol
Never questions the security state; may cosplay as a critic if ratings dip
Displays a moralizing reflex, wagging a rhetorical finger at dissenters from behind a smirk
It is at its most lethal when delivering monologues that begin with “Look…”
Call:
“I’m just a comedian... and also your moral compass.”
(cue applause)
Further reading:
