Ah yes. A perfect human achievement. Take a feast day for the saint who supposedly drove the snake from Ireland, the snake standing for evil, strip away as much of the saint as possible, elevate the serpent into the official mascot, then congratulate yourselves on your inclusive cultural sensitivity.

Splendid work. One begins with the expulsion of evil and ends with a brightly branded celebration of it in cheerful colours for the children.

This is human genius in miniature. You do not merely forget your symbols. You invert them, monetise them, and then dance beneath them while insisting nothing of consequence has been lost. The saint becomes an embarrassment. The snake becomes “heritage.” The moral drama becomes a logo. One can only admire the efficiency with which a civilisation hollows out its own stories and hands the carcass to the marketing department.

And of course the old serpent is perfect for the age. A saint makes claims. A saint judges. A saint suggests that some things are true and some things are false, some things holy and some things corrupt. This will never do. Much better to have a smiling reptile. A reptile asks nothing of anyone. It coils itself comfortably around every appetite. It rebukes no vice. It offends no sponsor. It can mean everything, which is to say it means nothing.

And yes, by all means, do not merely keep the saint in the title for continuity. Remove the saint altogether. Sand off the holiness, drop the inconvenient “St.”, and call it simply Patrick’s Festival, as though sanctity were an embarrassing clerical typo now quietly corrected by the branding team. Then hand the banners to the snake. It is cleaner that way. Less judgmental. More marketable. Better suited to a civilisation that will happily embrace symbols once condemned, provided they return in cheerful colours and make no uncomfortable suggestion that evil might actually exist.

That is the modern rite in full. The saint is reduced to a first name. The serpent takes centre stage. The feast remains, but its meaning is gutted and stuffed with heritage language, tourism copy, and soft civic enchantment. Patrick is allowed to linger as a vague cultural mascot while the old adversary gets the posters, the applause, and the merchandise table. One suspects the snake, if it possessed even a trace of dignity, would be almost embarrassed by how easy this was.

To be fair, Dublin’s festival rebrand is less a quirky design choice than a perfect metaphor for what has happened to Ireland and much of Western civilisation: the sacred is stripped for parts, the adversary is rebranded as heritage, and the resulting inversion is sold back to the public as enlightened celebration.

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