As some predicted, Trump—the real estate magnate—sees Gaza as "the Riviera of the Middle East” (and don’t forget the oil and gas). It just needs one thing first, apparently: the clearing out of 2 million people.

The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too? We'll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area. Do a real job. Do something different. Just can't go back if you go back, it's going to end up the same way it has for 100 years.

This was just one of Trump’s utterances during the same visit of Netanyahu yesterday. The Zionist “Right” in Israel and the USA are excited:

Trump said Monday that Israel’s small geographical size was “not good” — after musing on the campaign trail about how the Jewish state might need to be enlarged and blessing the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights from Syria during his first term. “I actually said is there any way of getting more? It’s so tiny,” he said last year.

Trump said he would deploy US troops to the territory “if it’s necessary” and that he imagined “the world’s people” occupying an “international unbelievable place” that would be regarded as “the Riviera of the Middle East,” with some Palestinians permitted to resettle there.

Trump will now put pressure on Egypt and other Arab countries to take in the Palestinians. This has been Israel’s plan for a long time. The Egyptians don’t want to take them, but Trump can be very persuasive.

And so the story of the Holy Land continues. It began over 3,000 years ago when, according to tradition, about 2 million Israelites fled Egypt and eventually displaced the Canaanites and others in gruesome wars in order to establish their promised land. Now, history rhymes: 2 million Palestinians are being told to flee this same promised land—back to Egypt, or else meet the same fate as others in this land:

“When the Lord your God brings you into the land you are entering to possess and drives out before you many nations—the Hittites, Girgashites, Amorites, Canaanites, Perizzites, Hivites and Jebusites, seven nations larger and stronger than you— 2 and when the Lord your God has delivered them over to you, and you have defeated them, then you must destroy them totally. Make no treaty with them, and show them no mercy” - the Hebrew Bible book of Deuteronomy, Chapter 7, verses 1-2 (recognised as the fifth book in the Torah, also known as the Pentateuch, which is the foundational scripture in Judaism). I only mention this because many in the USA and Israel invoke scripture to justify their methods—comparing Palestinians to the Biblical Amalekites, for example. If you are wondering how they can do the things they have done over the past year or so, just know that they think these ancient scriptures are a timeless instruction manual:

“Now go, attack the Amalekites and totally destroy all that belongs to them. Do not spare them; put to death men and women, children and infants, cattle and sheep, camels and donkeys”. (1 Samuel 15:3, NIV)

“However, in the cities of the nations the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive anything that breathes. Completely destroy them.(Deuteronomy 20:16 NIV)

“When the trumpets sounded, the army shouted, and at the sound of the trumpet, when the men gave a loud shout, the wall collapsed; so everyone charged straight in, and they took the city. They devoted the city to the Lord and destroyed with the sword every living thing in it—men and women, young and old, cattle, sheep and donkeys”. (Joshua 6:20-21, NIV)

“So the assembly sent twelve thousand fighting men with instructions to go to Jabesh Gilead and put to the sword those living there, including the women and children. “This is what you are to do,” they said. “Kill every male and every woman who is not a virgin.” They found among the people living in Jabesh Gilead four hundred young women who had never slept with a man, and they took them to the camp at Shiloh in Canaan.” (Judges 21:10-12, NIV)

“Now kill all the boys. And kill every woman who has slept with a man, but save for yourselves every girl who has never slept with a man.” (Numbers 31:17-18, NIV)

Under Trump’s plan, Israel will have successfully rid itself of a Palestinian-majority area, bringing the settler-colonial project that began in the early 20th century near completion. All that remains is the West Bank—and then the miracle will be complete.

This may very well be the final chapter of Palestinian dispossession, executed under the cover of war, framed as humanitarianism, and legitimized by Western complacency.

I've genuinely felt it's one of the most extraordinary moments in the history of the Jewish people. If you think it took 3,000 years to get to this. And then you say, how did this miracle happen? It's the most incredible piece of opportunism. I mean, if you think, you had an impoverished would-be scientist, Haim Weizmann, who somehow gets to England. Meets a few people, including members of my family, seduces them. He has such great charm and conviction. He gets to Balfour and he unbelievably persuades Balfour and Lloyd George, the prime minister, and most of the ministers, that this idea of the national home for Jews should be allowed to take place. I mean, it's so, so unlikely. And then he starts to fight a difficult battle with the British cabinet, and this letter goes through five drafts, as you know, And in the end it comes out as a rather compromising letter. I mean the essential point is there for the Jewish community to fasten onto. But you come back to the big point which is that this is perhaps the greatest event in Jewish life for thousands of years and it's a miracle - Jacob Rothschild.

I’ve said this before, but I’ll say it again:

The idea of modern Israel was not a miracle or work of divine agency, as many in Israel, the UK, and the USA believe. It was the result of human scheming:

Of course, the decision was made. There’s no turning back the clock. Thousands of children and other innocents are dead. And what of those who survived, now displaced, about to be shipped off to a foreign land? The killing zones, the AI drone targeting, the tanks crushing the living—'Everything squirts out'—and the relentless 'mass assassination factory' will haunt them for the rest of their lives. Can they live without paralyzing trauma? A distant hope—if it can be called hope at all.

Maybe, just maybe, one day, they will escape the poverty of an Egyptian slum and find work waiting tables at a Hilton, Marriott, or Trump Hotel on the Promised Land Riviera."

