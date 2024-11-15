N.B. This is not legal advice. Your online posts may result in a visit from the police and even a conviction. It’s expensive to appeal the overreach of the Psycho Nanny State.

The follower of legacy media might be surprised to find that in the UK people have a ‘right to offend’ others, even online:

The case of Scottow v CPS involved the appellant, Kate Scottow, who was originally convicted under section 127(2)(c) of the Communications Act 2003 for improper use of a public communications network. The act was said to be committed by persistently making use of a public electronic network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience, or needless anxiety to another person.

Scottow was accused of sending several messages on social media platforms, particularly targeting an activist named Stephanie Hayden. The messages were alleged to include derogatory comments, which led to a series of legal interactions, including a harassment complaint and an injunction against Scottow for certain behaviours.

Upon appeal, the High Court found procedural and substantive issues with the original conviction and quashed it, stating the prosecution and initial judge did not correctly apply the law, particularly in light of the right to freedom of expression as outlined under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court argued that Scottow’s actions, though possibly offensive, were part of a broader public discourse rather than a mere personal attack, and thus protected under the freedom of expression.

The conviction was overturned because the appeal court decided that Scottow’s tweets, although critical of Hayden, did not amount to persistent misuse of a communications network as intended by law, and were not solely intended to annoy or cause anxiety. The case highlighted the tension between combating online harassment and protecting freedom of speech.

This is the important bit (paragraph 43):

The Crown evidently did not appreciate the need to justify the prosecution, but saw it as the defendant’s task to press the free speech argument. The prosecution argument failed entirely to acknowledge the well-established proposition that free speech encompasses the right to offend, and indeed to abuse another. The Judge appears to have considered that a criminal conviction was merited for acts of unkindness, and calling others names…

Put bluntly, you can be unkind and offensive online when your speech is part of a broader public discourse on some issue, as opposed to simply continuously harassing someone personally.

