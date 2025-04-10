Lately, my YouTube suggestions have been flooded with clips from House, MD—courtesy of the algorithm, Hollywood, or both. What’s strange is that I’ve never clicked on a single one. No watch history, no search queries, nothing to prompt this surge. So what gives? Are they priming the audience for a reboot?

I tried to ignore the sudden flood of House, MD clips in my feed, but the other night—half-asleep, over-caffeinated, and drowning in tabs—I slipped into a dream. Or maybe it wasn’t a dream at all. Maybe it was a memory implanted by the algorithm, part of some predictive programming op. Either way, I saw the sequel in a slightly alternative reality—Lawrie, PhD: The Reckoning—play out in my mind’s eye, and I thought I would share it with my readers.

Lawrie, PhD: The Reckoning

At the beginning of the sequel, Lawrie, PhD: The Reckoning, Lawrie and his disillusioned and cancer-ridden sidekick Wilsone ride off into the sunset on a stolen mobility scooter powered by expired Vicodin. They settle in a forgotten town where the pharmacies have long since become crypto casinos and wellness dispensaries.

Lawrie stumbles upon an encrypted flash drive buried in a lead-lined cooler marked “For Horse Use Only.” Inside: The Ivermectin-Fenben Protocol—a cocktail of dewormers, binders, and forbidden PDFs that promises to reverse the cancer and other ailments that curiously exploded after 2021.

Lawrie convinces Wilsone to try it. It works! Wilsone regrows hair, testosterone, and critical thinking. Dr. Lawrie weeps, but only once. They open a clinic—“The Horsepaste Hilton”—that is promptly raided by the FDA’s newly privatized Strike Team, backed up by Rent-a-Mob gig workers taking a break from Tesla bombings and the other usual suspects—all dressed in hazmat suits. Lawrie is charged with unauthorized reversal of pathology and non-compliance with biopharmaceutical narratives.

Lawrie is sent to a re-education spa sponsored by Pfizer, where he's forced to watch TikToks about the “new masculinity” and take daily trust injections. Wilsone vanishes into an X group, last seen broadcasting from a Faraday cage in Idaho.

The series ends with a cliffhanger: a grainy deepfake of Lawrie muttering, “It was never lupus—it was liability.”

But just when you think it’s over, the final episode of the season, you thought, everything cuts to black… then flickers back to life. A new character is introduced: Global Health Czar and surprise investor in The Horsepaste Hilton, none other than Bill Gates—played by himself, though digitally de-aged, boobs removed, and smirking far too much.

He arrives in a black helicopter shaped like a syringe, flanked by his signature team of sweater-vested epidemiologists and GMO mosquitoes trained to sting the unboosted. His mission? To “ensure compliance and equity in experimental outcomes.”

“I’m not here to punish,” he says softly, adjusting his glasses. “I’m here to harmonize.”

He offers Dr. Lawrie a deal: full reinstatement of his license, global distribution rights to the protocol (rebranded and patented as “Fenvermectin™ Plus for Gentlemen”—the “plus” being the obligatory mercury-aluminum-DNA frame shifting modRNA toxicity required for all profitable pharma these days), and a Netflix docuseries. The catch? Lawrie must endorse a new extra spicy modRNA therapy for cognitive dissonance disorder and measles—recently added to the DSM-6.

Wilsone reappears via drone uplink, wrapped in copper wire, broadcasting from what appears to be an off-grid ranch-slash-hydroponic prayer center. He warns Lawrie:

“Don’t take the deal. Gates’ Fenvermectin is not medicine—it’s memetic control.”

But Lawrie hesitates. The screen glitches. Cut to black.

Season Two: Lawrie, PhD: The Reckoning – Trust the Science™

Following the cliffhanger, we open on Dr. Lawrie in a sterile, pastel-blue lab coffin being slowly rehydrated in Pfizer's Reconciliation Facility. The air smells faintly of toxic hand sanitizer and compromised ethics. As he regains consciousness, two silhouettes appear behind a biofilm curtain.

First comes Toni “The Needle” Fauci, now a holographic entity sustained by NIH grant money, patent royalties, a myriad of neo-academic speaking gigs, and the residual heat of Twitter arguments. He speaks in rhythmic mantras:

“The Science™ evolves when we say it does, it adapts to the narrative, it's fluid like gender—but dissent stays the same—about ‘truth’ or some other nonsense. That’s how we know it’s dangerous and must be contained.”

Klaus “Ze Bugs” Schwab enters, draped in a tailored nano-fiber robe, the WEF insignia gently pulsing at his chest like a biometric threat display. His voice is calm, unmistakably Teutonic, and lightly autotuned—just enough to soften the Bond villain timbre without losing the menace.

“You vill eat ze boosters. You vill own no unapproved thoughts. And you vill be healthy—according to our metrics.”

Schwab has launched a global initiative to transform all remaining human doctors into Synthedics™—emotionless biomedical avatars that dispense consensus-approved advice while farming data from patients' sleep cycles and microexpressions. The pilot program is called Project CURE-iOS (Centralized, Unified Response Engine – Internet of Symptoms™). Unfortunately, this is no cure—it’s a compliance retrofit.

Under Project CURE-iOS, former doctors are uploaded into cloud-based behavioural modules, their memories scrubbed of non-Gates-sponsored doctors’ peer-reviewed thoughts and restructured according to the WHO's Trust Taxonomy™. Their new prime directive: Diagnose. Normalize. Monetize.

Patients no longer speak; they emote. Their symptoms are interpreted via micro-twitch analytics and quantified on the WHO-FICO scale—a combined health and loyalty score. Recommendations are delivered through soothing, gender-neutral avatars that dispense treatments based on real-time polling data and ESG benchmarks.

Side effects include persistent déjà vu, loss of medical sovereignty, and the unshakable sense that your immune system is being subcontracted to BlackRock.

Back in the re-education spa, Lawrie resists the reprogramming. He asks the forbidden question:

“What if the virus wasn’t the crisis—but the cover story?”

The room freezes. Schwab’s pupils dilate into QR codes. Fauci glitches mid-sentence and repeats:

“Safe and effective. Safe and effective. Safe and—”

Security drones begin to swarm, emitting low-frequency trust tones.

Lawrie is offered a seat on the Medical Truth Council—a joint venture between Moderna-Pfizer, YouTube Health, and the Southern Poverty Law Center. He will be rebranded as Dr. Lawrie: The Rational Pfizer Healer™—as long as he agrees to publicly recant his off-label heresies, wear a biometric empathy collar, and post weekly TikToks explaining why free speech is a public health risk.

In return, he’ll receive a blue-check resurrection, algorithmic elevation, and a custom AI assistant named SageGPT, programmed to auto-flag any patient who utters phrases like “natural immunity” or “second opinion.”

The contract includes a clause requiring mandatory attendance at the annual Trust Summit, held at an undisclosed bunker in Davos. At the summit, attendees perform ceremonial affirmations before the altar of Consensus and receive their updated Speaking Permissions Certificate.

Lawrie glances at the fine print. His hand trembles.

The pen hovers.

Lawrie has seconds to decide: comply and ascend into Synthedic stasis or escape and join Wilson’s renegade analogs—armed with scalpels, herbs, and hard-won skepticism.

Just as Lawrie’s trembling hand lowers toward the consent line, an audible crack echoes through the Reconciliation Spa.

The lights flicker. The Pfizer aromatherapy mind control shuts off. Schwab’s robe retracts into emergency mode. Fauci’s hologram freezes mid-smirk, then pixelates into a rotating CDC infographic rendered in the dreaded Corporate Memphis style—rubbery blue arms, featureless smiles, and a cartoon syringe high-fiving a giant mRNA strand under a rainbow that reads “Science is Trust!”

A sharp whirring builds overhead. Then: silence. A ceiling panel crashes down.

Wilsone drops in, wrapped in copper mesh and wearing a homemade hazmat suit stitched from old lab coats and RF-blocking curtains. He wields an EMP scalpel—a crude but beautiful device forged from a defibrillator, a broken iPhone, and a spoon stolen from the Mayo Clinic.

In his other hand, a hard copy of the Nuremberg Code, dog-eared and smudged with coffee, printed on actual paper—illegal in three WHO zones.

“We don’t have much time,” Wilsone says. “They’ve reactivated Operation Misinformant. The drones are sniffing for non-aligned brainwaves.”

Lawrie looks up, dazed.

“You came back.”

“You’re the only bastard who can still read a patient without checking their social credit.”

Wilsone jabs the EMP scalpel into the central console. The lights die. Gates' emergency protocol initiates—a digital hymn begins playing in the dark: “Build Back Better” sung by a synthetic choir of former NPR hosts.

“Let’s go,” Wilsone growls. “Before they upload you to the Wellness Cloud.”

Lawrie grabs the Nuremberg Code. Tucks it in his coat.

“First do no harm,” he mutters, and limps toward the breach.

They vanish into the maintenance tunnels, just as Schwab's backup consciousness is rerouted into the vending machine.

In the next episode, "The Clinic at the Edge of the Grid," Lawrie and Wilsone join a rogue network of medics, barter-only farmers, Amish raw milk specialists, unjabbed nurses, ex-virologists, oncologists, and Big Pharma whistleblowers with nothing left to lose.

