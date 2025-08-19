Editor’s notes: T.W. shares a report from his cousin Dusty, who is not happy, to say the least, that the UK police and politicians were involved in what he calls “the Rape of Albion”. No, really, the police raped the kids, and the tribal politicians smothered debate and discouraged exposure — and then, in due course, were rewarded with MBEs by the Crown. Establishment honours for establishment silence, which reminds me of Jimmy Savile, minus the cigars and “fix it” slogans. You can’t make this stuff up. I had to check Dusty’s facts for myself, and unfortunately, he is 100% correct, as reported here, here, here, and here.

Letter from Dusty Burrows

(Anonymous South Yorkshire Coal Shaft, somewhere near Rotherham)

Dear Cousin T.W.,

I scratch these lines by candle stub, coal grit in my fur, eyes milky from another myxomatosis resurrection. I glow faintly when the rage rises — and tonight I shine like a furnace ember. For decades, the surface-dwellers’ governing human brutalist concrete warrens in Rotherham — police, councils, Parliament — have not merely failed the “underclass” children of Rotherham. They’ve sacrificed them.

I’ve thumped this into oak roots so the Sherwood warrens remember: the gangs of foreign heritage were predators enough, but what damns Albion is the complicity of the guards. Survivors whisper the unspeakable: they weren’t only abandoned by police, they were raped by them. Statements torn like leaves. Flashing-light cars doubling as cages. Three ex-officers hauled in since last winter, yet South Yorkshire Police investigates itself. Professor Alexis Jay calls it “shocking.” It is nothing more than foxes convening a tribunal over their own midnight raids.

And the politicians? “Right Honourable” Yvette Cooper blocks calls for an NCA inquiry, forcing victims back to the very uniforms accused of their ruin. Meanwhile, the King of England pins MBEs on tribal politicians who smothered debate and even ordered their tribe to sever ties with the police. Cohesion theatre — the pageant of suppression. Not error. Design.

The surface folk will either huddle in apathy or erupt in chaos once they grasp that justice is impossible, at least under the current rulership. The elites are counting on the first. My whiskers twitch that the second is stirring.

Yours in vigilance and coal dust,

Dusty

Reply from T.W.

(Nova Scotia Clover Patch, not far from Mathew’s shed)

Dear Dusty,

Your soot-blotched missive arrived via Jodrell and the fungi network. It trembled in my paws, cousin. You say betrayal is design — and I thump my hind foot in agreement.

“Community cohesion” is a camouflage cloth stitched over a massacre. Question the ethnic dimension? Racist. Demand justice? “Undermining relations.” Even whisper the truth? Taboo. When truth is outlawed, the state rewrites the very physics of reality.

And yes, we endure a two-tier system: mean tweets bring prison; gang-rape brings excuses. Whistleblowers buried. Obstructors knighted. Children betrayed. Police corrupted. Politicians insulated.

That is the demoralisation strategy. A nation that no longer expects truth or fairness becomes easier to herd, easier to distract, easier to forget.

But rabbits do not forget, cousin.

And even humans sometimes dissent.

Yours, whiskers quivering,

T.W.

