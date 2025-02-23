Disclaimer: This is not medical advice. See professional medical advice from your personal doctor. They will probably tell you the jab is safe, of course. Good luck.

TL;DR This new study investigates whether sufficient vitamin D levels can protect against acute myocarditis linked to the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. In a cohort of 60 adolescents diagnosed with vaccine-related myocarditis, over 70% had vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency. Lower vitamin D levels were correlated with more severe cardiac injury (higher troponin levels) and increased chest pain, likely due to an enhanced pro-inflammatory state. Specifically, deficient patients exhibited elevated levels of NK cell–activating cytokines (IL‑1β, IL‑8, IL‑12, and IFN‑γ) and a greater expansion of activated (CD69+) NK cells, suggesting that vitamin D modulates the immune response by dampening NK cell–mediated inflammation. Moreover, certain genetic variants in the vitamin D binding protein (notably the GC2 isoform linked to rs4588T) were associated with a higher risk of myocarditis. Overall, the findings imply that maintaining adequate vitamin D levels—potentially through supplementation or lifestyle adjustments like sunlight exposure—might mitigate the risk and severity of myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination:

Results: A high incidence of hypovitaminosis D (73.3%) was observed in these individuals with vaccine-related myocarditis, particularly in those presented with chest pain or intensive care unit (ICU) admission. Moreover, vitamin D level was negatively associated with peak serum cardiac troponin T level during vaccine-related myocarditis. Genotypically, the GC (vitamin D binding protein) rs4588T allele which encoded the GC2 isoform of vitamin D binding protein was a risk allele, whereas the GC1S isoform was protective. Mechanistically, hypovitaminosis D was associated with higher levels of cytokines pivotal for natural killer (NK) cells (particularly interleukin-1β (IL-1β), IL-12, Interferon-γ (IFN-γ), and IL-8) and higher percentage of CD69+ NK cells in blood, which in turn correlated with chest pain presentation. Conclusion: These data support the hypothesis that vitamin D plays a crucial role in mitigating mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis by modulating proinflammatory cytokine milieu and subsequent unfavorable NK cell activation, laying a groundwork for preventive and treatment strategies.

Of course, I believe the best “preventive” strategy is not to take the totally unnecessary toxic jab in the first place, but if you did take the jab, will taking Vitamin D supplements after the injury help you? Given vitamin D’s known role in modulating inflammation, it is biologically plausible that correcting a deficiency might help mitigate ongoing inflammation in the heart.

These scientists believe that Vitamin D supplementation is worth taking for myocarditis:

In our opinion, the current knowledge of the beneficial effects of vitamin D on myocardial and overall health strongly argue for vitamin D supplementation in all vitamin D-deficient patients with or at high risk for myocardial diseases.

The authors argue that vitamin D supplementation might help in myocarditis—and more broadly in myocardial diseases—for several interrelated reasons:

• Vitamin D deficiency is widespread in patients with heart conditions. Many patients, especially those who are housebound or elderly, get insufficient sunlight exposure and have low dietary vitamin D, leading to chronic deficiency. This deficiency may set the stage for adverse cardiac changes.

• Experimental models reinforce this link. For example, mice lacking the vitamin D receptor (VDR) develop myocardial hypertrophy and dysfunction, suggesting that adequate vitamin D signalling is essential for maintaining normal heart structure and function.

• Vitamin D appears to directly affect the heart. It has been shown to exert anti-hypertrophic effects on cardiomyocytes, modulate calcium handling (which is critical for proper contraction and relaxation), and regulate the expression of genes involved in maintaining the myocardium. These effects together may help to stabilize or improve myocardial function in inflammatory conditions like myocarditis.

• There are also indirect benefits. Vitamin D helps modulate the renin-angiotensin system—a hormonal system that, when overactive, contributes to pathological cardiac remodelling—and it influences extracellular matrix turnover, which is important for preventing fibrosis (a common sequel of myocarditis).

• Finally, clinical observations lend support to its use. For instance, children with rickets and severe heart failure have shown marked improvement after receiving vitamin D (in combination with calcium), and low vitamin D levels in adults correlate with higher rates of heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

And, if you are wondering how much Vitamin D to take, you might find Dr Berg’s video useful:

