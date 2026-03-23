Permit me, a small rabbit of unfashionable instincts, to observe that the old gods have returned to your human “civilisation”. Not with bronze helmets, bull altars, and priestesses shrieking beside a fire, unless one counts the occasional Olympic fertility pageant, corporate drag liturgy, or the ululating sibyls of TikTok, but with lanyards, legal briefs, pastel branding, safeguarding toolkits, and a voice like a mindfulness app assuring you that dismemberment is dignity, sterility is empowerment, and any lingering revulsion is merely a symptom of insufficient progress.

Progress, they call it.

The ancients, to give them at least one point for honesty, did not speak of “fetal tissue,” “products of conception,” “pregnancy management,” or “compassionate care” while carrying a child out with the refuse. They did not require a panel discussion, a rainbow lanyard, and a therapeutic glossary before making the weak and most vulnerable disposable. Some lives were wanted, and some were not, and they shaped their ethics around appetite with unhypocritical bluntness. The weak child, the malformed child, the female child, the surplus child, the inconvenient child, the child conceived at the wrong time, in the wrong body, under the wrong social conditions, all could be discarded with yesterday’s ashes and kitchen waste. Onto the dung heap. Down the drain. Over the wall. Into the cold. Ancient “civilisation” at least knew it was sorting human beings. Ours insists it is expanding rights.

Then came the Christians, those maddening saboteurs of pagan realism.

They appeared in a world where power had long ago explained itself, and they introduced a disastrous idea: that the tiny, the frail, the discarded, the burdensome, and the half-dead were not refuse but bearers of glory. A catastrophic doctrine, from the perspective of evil empire. A ruinous belief, from the standpoint of hygienic elites. It made a mess of all the efficient arrangements.

And so you get women like Macrina, in the fourth century, moving through a famine-stricken world where others saw only mouths to lose and burdens to discard. Gregory of Nyssa says she gathered up children exposed by the roadside and raised them, so that they later mourned her as their “mother and nurse”; Tom Holland, in Dominion, renders the scene more graphically, with Macrina searching the refuse tips of Cappadocia for abandoned infants. The Christian eye, uniquely offensive to every managerial age, looked upon the child whom the world had priced at zero and perceived something beyond price. Something sacred.

That was the revolution.

Not the French sort, with paperwork and head-removals. A deeper one. A metaphysical mutiny. The child ceased to be merely a parental project, a state asset, or a disposable consequence. The child became neighbour. The child became image-bearer. The child became one before whom civilization itself might be judged.

And for a while, improbably, the lesson held.

Now observe our age, which congratulates itself hourly for being humane while busily excavating the moral foundations that once made humane instincts possible. We are told we have advanced beyond superstition, beyond cruelty, beyond religious taboo. Yet here we are again, circling back to the sewer mouth with a law degree and a TED Talk.

Only now the old barbarism wears better clothes.

What was once called exposure is now “reproductive autonomy.” What was once naked indifference is now “compassionate care.” What earlier ages did in desperation or hardness of heart, ours does in the name of liberation. The modern priesthood, very sleek and very confident, has improved on antiquity in one crucial respect: it has learned to sanctify the killing while retaining the rhetoric of rights.

This is no small achievement.

The old pagans did not pretend that casting infants aside was a triumph of equality. They did not hold symposia on inclusion while sorting the viable from the disposable. They did not drape the death of children in the language of empowerment and then expect applause for the moral sophistication of the wrapping. Ours does. That is why it is darker. Not because it is the first civilisation to flirt with infanticide, but because it does so after centuries of moral light, with full knowledge of what it is repudiating, and with the added obscenity of calling the repudiation progress.

I note, with the particular nausea reserved for modern euphemism, how efficiently the old barbarism has been gift-wrapped.

First, desacralize life in the womb. Then reduce the child to tissue, timing, or inconvenience. Then teach a population to speak of dependence as oppression and obligation as violence. Then, once all the old reflexes have been chemically softened, remove the sanction. Remove stigma. Remove language. Above all, remove the child from sight as a child. And when the final step arrives, when the living infant has become merely the last obstacle to adult sovereignty, insist that any horror felt by the public is merely theology clinging like cobwebs to the machinery of enlightened law.

That, dear reader, is what cults do. They reverse moral vision and then train initiates to experience the reversal as emancipation.

A death cult is not defined merely by death. Every civilisation contains death. A death cult is defined by the moral inversion whereby death becomes sacrament, the vulnerable become pollutants, and the destruction of the innocent is transmuted into a public good. By that measure, progressivism in its present terminal form qualifies splendidly. It has all the marks: the liturgy of compassion, the hatred of limits, the contempt for inherited moral grammar, the worship of appetite, the bureaucratic laundering of blood, and the permanent demand that everyone present call evil good in a voice warm enough for public radio.

And the rabbit is told this is maturity.

No, thank you.

I prefer the civilisation that learned, however imperfectly, to bend down and pick up what the strong had thrown away. I prefer saints to systems, Macrina to the bioethicist, and the old Christian scandal that says the smallest child weighs more than all the slogans of the age. Mock me as medieval. I have claws enough left to scratch “barbarism” on the temple wall.

For that is where we are. Not ahead. Back. Back past mercy, back past conscience, back to the drain and the dung heap, only with better lighting and a nicer logo.

The old gods are hungry again.

Incidentally, we no longer cast the little bodies onto rubbish heaps or lay them squalling before bronze idols. Ours is a more advanced civilisation than that. We have protocols. We have clinical waste streams. We have sustainability targets.

The practice was carried out by 27 NHS trusts, with at least 15,500 bodies burned over the last two years alone. Ten of those trusts admitted to burning more than 1,000 sets of remains along with other hospital rubbish, while two said they were incinerated in “waste-to-energy” furnaces that generate energy used to power and heat hospitals.

Thus does barbarism mature. No chanting priest of Moloch could have imagined such efficiency: the sacrificial system integrated directly into public infrastructure, with a faint green glow of environmental responsibility. One assumes the practice became less photogenic once exposed. Where the babies go now, I cannot say. Presumably somewhere more discreet, more regulated, and accompanied by progressive language.

A death cult does not always appear first as a blood ritual. In its advanced stages, it arrives as lifestyle advice, public health language, and moral prestige. First, it recasts sterility as empowerment, teaching men and women to regard fertility as a liability and children as an interruption of self-expression. Then it loosens every bond that carries life across time: marriage becomes provisional, fathers optional, mothers economically suspect, children burdensome, and the elderly a storage problem with paperwork attached. From there, it wages war on the very grammar of embodied continuity, severing identity from sex, fertility from meaning, and parenthood from nature itself, as though the givenness required for human life were some intolerable insult to autonomy. Add a little environmental anti-humanism, so that human beings become “carbon,” families become ecological selfishness, and childbirth acquires the moral tone of pollution, and the creed is nearly complete. Finish it off with pleasure detached from fruitfulness, duty, or transcendence, and you have the full liturgy of modern decline: not one dramatic sacrifice before a bronze idol, but a thousand small, hygienic renunciations of life, all carried out in the name of freedom, wellness, and progress, until a civilization finds itself barren, lonely, medicated, and quietly preparing its own disappearance.

And don’t get me started on “Medical Assistance in Death,” that Canadian triumph of progressive phrasing which Britain now seems eager to imitate. Even by modern standards, it is a masterpiece of euphemism, like calling a firing squad a conflict-resolution team. Suffice it to say: keep your disabilities, despondency, poverty, loneliness, or general burdensomeness well hidden. The same civilisation that leaves you on a waiting list for years for actual care may suddenly become astonishingly responsive when the request involves your departure. The idols are gone, we are told. In truth, they have only traded bronze for bureaucracy, moved indoors, and resumed their rule beneath fluorescent lights and laminated signage.

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