Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross S's avatar
Ross S
1h

It’s become a demonic cult of death! Lucifer was a murderer from the beginning of his fall. All he knows is death and destruction. Countless millions will follow him to the grave and then hell. This demonic worldview will be the cause of the nations that pull these glowing white hot embers to their bosom to self destruct and kill millions of living people in awful Judgment. God is not mocked, nor His Word ignored at our peril. 😢🙏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mathew Aldred · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture