The Professional Strawman

Genus: Oppositus Hystericus Paidus

Common Name: The Professional Strawman

Danger Level: ☣️☣️(Class A Narrative Saboteur)

Origin Story:

Conceived in the clandestine brainstorming sessions of think tanks and political operatives, The Professional Strawman™ was designed to fail — loudly.

Handcrafted to embody every grotesque stereotype about a dissenting movement, this creature exists to make genuine opposition look dangerous, stupid, or insane.

Whenever an inconvenient truth gains traction, The Professional Strawman is deployed to smother it in disrepute.

Primary Behaviours:

Parades around waving exaggerated slogans and Nazi flags at non-Nazi protests.

Offers inflammatory quotes on cue for media outlets

Dresses in deliberately provocative, low-rent costumes

Derails sincere movements by staging tantrums or "accidental" violence

Secretly coordinates with "adversary" media to amplify the most unhinged optics

Tools of the Trade:

Tattered flags

Megaphones stuck on maximum distortion

Misinformation leaflets printed on greasy paper

Social media accounts that "accidentally" discredit the cause with every other post

Distinguishing Traits:

Lack of ideological consistency: argues left, right, up, down — whatever triggers maximum revulsion

Permanent "excessive outrage" facial expression

Corporate-grade shin pads to survive ritual public takedowns

Smells faintly of gym socks and controlled demolition

Lives With:

The NGO Swarm Lord™ (coordinating "grassroots" flare-ups)

The Smarmy Soiled Pants™ (to provide hand-wringing "moderate" contrast)

The Narrative Purity Officer™ (to justify censorship after each debacle)

Funded By:

Billionaire philanthro-oligarchs who see mass manipulation as a "sacred duty"

Intelligence-adjacent foundations laundering narrative control

"Media outlets" that claim to be defending democracy while running daily lying hit pieces on peaceful protestors and thinking people.

Special Certification:

ISO 9001: Narrative Quality Assurance Certified

Recipient of the Golden Hissy Fit Award (several years running)

