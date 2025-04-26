The Professional Strawman
Genus: Oppositus Hystericus Paidus
Common Name: The Professional Strawman
Danger Level: ☣️☣️(Class A Narrative Saboteur)
Origin Story:
Conceived in the clandestine brainstorming sessions of think tanks and political operatives, The Professional Strawman™ was designed to fail — loudly.
Handcrafted to embody every grotesque stereotype about a dissenting movement, this creature exists to make genuine opposition look dangerous, stupid, or insane.
Whenever an inconvenient truth gains traction, The Professional Strawman is deployed to smother it in disrepute.
Primary Behaviours:
Parades around waving exaggerated slogans and Nazi flags at non-Nazi protests.
Offers inflammatory quotes on cue for media outlets
Dresses in deliberately provocative, low-rent costumes
Derails sincere movements by staging tantrums or "accidental" violence
Secretly coordinates with "adversary" media to amplify the most unhinged optics
Tools of the Trade:
Tattered flags
Megaphones stuck on maximum distortion
Misinformation leaflets printed on greasy paper
Social media accounts that "accidentally" discredit the cause with every other post
Distinguishing Traits:
Lack of ideological consistency: argues left, right, up, down — whatever triggers maximum revulsion
Permanent "excessive outrage" facial expression
Corporate-grade shin pads to survive ritual public takedowns
Smells faintly of gym socks and controlled demolition
Lives With:
The NGO Swarm Lord™ (coordinating "grassroots" flare-ups)
The Smarmy Soiled Pants™ (to provide hand-wringing "moderate" contrast)
The Narrative Purity Officer™ (to justify censorship after each debacle)
Funded By:
Billionaire philanthro-oligarchs who see mass manipulation as a "sacred duty"
Intelligence-adjacent foundations laundering narrative control
"Media outlets" that claim to be defending democracy while running daily lying hit pieces on peaceful protestors and thinking people.
Special Certification:
ISO 9001: Narrative Quality Assurance Certified
Recipient of the Golden Hissy Fit Award (several years running)
Further reading: