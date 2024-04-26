Does anyone remember watching the 1967 British TV series The Prisoner? This was the opening sequence of most of the 17 episodes:

Given current trends in society, I think The Prisoner, a dystopian TV series first shown in the year I was born, may soon attract a new audience. Christopher Nolan, fresh from Oppenheimer, is reportedly interested in a remake, which doesn’t surprise me. Some of you may remember the 2009 American TV remake featuring Jim Caviezel, star of Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ. It didn’t perform well at the time, but that was before The Great Reset. Nowadays, far more people are alert to the acceleration of authoritarianism and the so-called “progress” of our times—or, more accurately, the dystopian “New Normal” of what could be described as a techno-fascist, neo-feudal, digital panopticon Psycho Nanny surveillance state, complete with cognitive warfare and psychological operations. If I had mentioned this to anyone I knew five years ago, they might have thought I had completely lost the plot. These days, not so much.

I don’t leave my homestead in rural Nova Scotia much these days, but when I do bump into people, it’s amazing how many of them know exactly what I’m talking about. For example, just the other day, a young man I had not seen in years came to my place for some willow tree cuttings (coppicing willow with a handsaw for fuel is one of my many SHTF plans). Unusually, he was the first person to bring up our current dystopian situation! Amazingly, despite an hour with me, he said he would return. And, interestingly, he spoke of his desire to escape the system, which he described in terms not dissimilar to an enslavement of sorts. This got me thinking of The Prisoner again. Incidentally, this article I’m writing now was going to be added to my 2000+ drafts that will never cease the light of day, but because of the Magdalen Island Experiment story I just published, it seemed worth publishing this one too (I tend to publish when several events coincide; I like playing with the idea of synchronicity).

Anyway, I’ve uploaded the 1967 TV series below for anyone interested in watching this very unique, experimental, and psychological speculative fiction. Note that you may need a VPN, as it is blocked in some countries.

The series was made with a modest budget typical of 1960s English TV, so don’t expect the slick production of a 2020s TV series (although, by 1960s British TV standards it is quite amazing). Its writing style is quite distinctive and may not appeal to everyone. Okay, I admit, it’s very weird and very ‘60s, so few will probably watch the entire series. Additionally, like the central character, No.6, the series' writer refused to comply with expectations—a decision many of his fans disliked, especially concerning how he ended the series.

The main actor, creator, director, and co-writer of The Prisoner was Patrick McGoohan (you may know him as King Edward "Longshanks in Mel Gibson's movie, Braveheart). Patrick was born in America to Irish parents in 1928, but he’s more Irish-English than anything else, spending the first 7 years of his life in Carrigallen, Ireland, and then Sheffield, England, and Loughborough, England (not too far from where I was raised).

In creating The Prisoner, I do not doubt that McGoohan was heavily influenced by George Orwell’s 1948 novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four, along with the military intelligence dynamics of the Cold War. The Prisoner was significant during the Cold War, but I think it holds even greater relevance today.

In his graphic novel, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Black Dossier, the English writer, Alan Moore, references “The Village” that features in The Prisoner. In Moore’s fiction, The Village of The Prisoner was directly connected to Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, and is said to have been built by the Thought Police to house enemies of Big Brother. Moore describes how the Ingsoc regime collapses after the death of Big Brother, but British Intelligence, MI5, continues to operate The Village. As far as I know, this fiction was not written in collaboration with McGoohan, but it does make an interesting creative connection between these elements. Also, in typical Moore fashion, he mixes fiction with reality and identifies The Village in his novel as Portmeirion in North Wales; the fun fact is that The Village of The Prisoner was indeed shot in the real but eccentric “folly” village of Portmeirion, in North Wales:

Without further ado, here are the episodes I uploaded for your entertainment if you dare. There are documentaries which follow, but don’t watch them before you watch the series because they reveal the mysteries.

P.S. I’ve not watched all of this original series myself yet, so don’t give away anything in the comments section below!

Spoiler alert: the following video documentaries reveal some of the mysteries of the series, and who No.1 is (which you will not know until the last episode of the series):

Some extracts of McGoohan:

Behind it, of course, was a certain impatience with the numerology of society and the way we're being made into ciphers, so there was something else behind it.

I think we're progressing too fast. I think that we should pull back and consolidate the things that we've discovered.

It was a place that is trying to destroy the individual by every means possible; trying to break his spirit, so that he accepts that he is No. 6 and will live there happily as No. 6 for ever after. And this is the one rebel that they can't break.

I think it's going on every day all around us. I had to sign in to get into this joint! …Pass-keys and, you know, let's go down to the basement and all this. That's Prisonership as far as I'm concerned,and that makes me mad! And that makes me rebel! And that's what the Prisoner was doing, was rebelling against that type of thing!

You have to live with it. That's what makes us prisoners! You can't totally rebel, otherwise you have to go live on your own, on a desert island. It's as simple as that.

I wanted to have controversy, argument, fights, discussions, people in anger waving first in my face saying, "How dare you? Why don't you do more 'Secret Agents' that we can understand?" I was delighted with that reaction. I think it's a very good one. That was the intention of the exercise.

You see, one of the things that is frustrating about making a piece of entertainment is trying to make it appeal to everybody. I think this is fatal. I don't think you can do that. It's done a great deal, you know. We have our horror movies and we have our science-fiction things. The best works are those that say...somebody says, "We want to do something this way," and do it, not because they're aiming at a particular audience. They're doing it because it's a story they think is important, and is a statement that they want to make. And they do it and then whoever want to watch it, that's their privilege. I mean, the painting in an art gallery, you know, you have a choice whether you go and look at this one or that one or the other one. You have a choice not even to go in.

I don't think, in that sort of...I, I use the word "surrealistic" about it...thing, that one has to tie up all the loose ends. I think there's...that you...options are open for the beholder to interpret whichever way he likes.

I think that's a very good comment and I think that's probably true, yeah...moral force which says, "I have a spirit of my own, a soul of my own and it's not all my own because it's joined with a greater force beyond me." I don't think he got up every morning and analyzed it to that extent, but I think that that force is within him and anyone who is able to fight in that individual way.

The majority of them have been sort of brain- washed. Their souls have been brainwashed out of them. Watching too many commercials is what happened to them.

And Leo McKern, who was a very good friend of mine and a very fine actor I think, came in on short notice to do it, and it was mainly a two hander. The brainwashing thing, he was trying to brainwash me and in the end No. 6 turns the tables. And the dialogue was very peculiar because all it consisted of was mainly "Six, Six, Six," and five pages of that at one time. And Leo, one lunchtime, went up to his dressing room and I went to see the rushes and I knew he was tired. I went up to the dressing room to tell him how good I thought he'd been in the rushes. And he was curled up in the fetus position on his couch there, and he says, "Go away! Go away you bastard! I don't want to see you again." I said, "What are you talking about?" He says, "I've just ordered two doctors," he says, "and they're comin' over as soon as they can." He says, "Go away." And he had. He'd ordered two doctors and they come over that afternoon and he didn't work for 3 days. He's gone! He'd cracked, which was very interesting. He'd truly cracked. And so I had to use a double, the back of a guy's head for a lot and eventually Leo did come back and we completed them and also he was in the final episode, so he forgave me for everything, but he did crack, very interesting, I thought....

I think progress is the biggest enemy on earth, apart from oneself, and that goes with oneself, a two-handed pair with oneself and progress. I think we're gonna take good care of this planet shortly. They're making bigger and better bombs, faster planes, and all this stuff one day, I hate to say it, there's never been a weapon created yet on the face of the Earth that hadn't been used and that thing is gonna be used unless...I don't know how we're gonna stop it, not it's too late, I think.

We're run by the Pentagon, we're run by Madison Avenue, we're run by television, and as long as we accept those things and don't revolt we'll have to go along with the stream to the eventual avalanche.

As long as we go out and buy stuff, we're at their mercy. We're at the mercy of the advertiser and of course there are certain things that we need, but a lot of the stuff that is bought is not needed.

Your village may be different from other people's villages but we are all prisoners.

The greatest enemy that we have...No. 1 was depicted as an evil, governing force in this Village. So, who is this No. 1? We just see the No. 2's, the sidekicks. Now this overriding, evil force is at its most powerful within ourselves and we have constantly to fight it, I think, and that is why I made No. 1 an image of No. 6. His other half, his alter ego.

No, they used to come along from time to time and say, "Who's No. 1?" you see. And I told them , "It's a secret" until I actually sat down and wrote it - and it was, actually; they didn't know until I handed out the script.

I think he's essentially the same. I think he got slightly exhilarated by the fact that he got out of this mythical place and felt like doing a little skip and a dance, and singing a bit, and felt very happy to be going home with his little buddy, the Butler, you know. And we never did a cut of him when that door opened. We just saw the door open and he went in. So, you never knew whether his exhilaration was lost when he saw that sinister door that was left like an unfinished symphony.

He just wants to get out and he uses a technique which he hadn't used before that, which was violence, which is sad, but he does; and that's how he gets out and then, of course, in the final episode, he goes back to his little apartment place and he has his little valet guy with him and the door opens on its own when he goes in the car. There you know it's gonna start over again because we continue to be Prisoners.

Be seeing you.

