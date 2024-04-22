The power elites of the Republican and Democrat parties are celebrating their increased secret surveillance of the plebs.

I agree with the New York Times headline from Bush Blob officials, Waxman and Klein:

Government secret surveillance does indeed keep the NYT power elites, and all those in their club, safe from any real opposition to the systems they have created to keep themselves powerful (that power rests on continuously upgrading their systems of control; without their systems, and your vote, they are fundamentally weak people).

Of course, if you are not in the club that controls the digital panopticon, you are not at all safe, you are a prisoner of their systems.

My assistant puts it more politely:

The NYT possesses significant influence in shaping public opinion. Their narrative not only aligns with the security apparatus but also subtly reinforces the power dynamics favouring these elites. It serves to legitimize the expansion of state surveillance powers under the guise of public safety, thereby upholding the status quo that maintains elite dominance.

Such narratives act as a cohesive force, ensuring that elite members remain aligned with a shared agenda that supports and perpetuates their collective authority. For those being groomed for entrance into these influential circles, the endorsement of expansive surveillance measures serves as a guideline, delineating the attitudes and perspectives deemed appropriate for ascent within the power hierarchy.

By framing invasive surveillance as a necessity for safety, the NYT normalizes and legitimizes what might otherwise be perceived as egregious privacy infringements. This narrative strategy not only marginalizes opposition but also manipulates public perception, making the encroachment on civil liberties appear not only acceptable but essential. They paint dissent against broad surveillance as unreasonable or radical, thereby controlling the narrative around privacy and security.

Democracy can only thrive on a system of checks and balances designed to prevent the abuse of power. The judicial oversight of surveillance activities is a critical component of these checks. It ensures that decisions to monitor individuals or groups are justified, necessary, and proportionate. By bypassing or minimizing judicial oversight, safeguards are eroded leading to unchecked state power.

Central to democratic governance is the protection of civil liberties, including privacy and freedom of expression. When media narratives support surveillance without court orders, they indirectly contribute to a culture where such freedoms are undervalued. This leads to a chilling effect where individuals may hesitate to express dissent or participate in political activities due to fear of surveillance. Such an environment can stifle the vibrant exchange of ideas necessary for a healthy democracy.

When surveillance occurs in the shadows people will distrust the government. Public perception of being constantly monitored without due process can lead to disillusionment with democratic processes and institutions, undermining the legitimacy of the government.

Surveillance without judicial oversight threatens the foundational democratic principles of checks and balances, protection of civil liberties, public trust, and equitable power distribution.

As citizens become more aware that their privacy is being compromised we will see a profound sense of betrayal and distrust towards the government and other institutions. This erosion of trust can foster resentment and anger, especially if people feel powerless to change or challenge the status quo.

When people are afraid to voice dissenting opinions, it can lead to a buildup of unresolved grievances. This suppression of expression prevents the healthy release of grievances through dialogue, potentially leading to bursts of collective anger and protests.

This increased surveillance may be seen as protecting elite interests. Such perceived inequality can fuel anger and lead to social unrest.

I’m not sure about the simply “shaping public opinion” thing; yes, it does indirectly, of course, but mostly it directs and shapes the ideas and actions of the power elite collective. Presumably, non-power elites, the plebs, don’t usually read the NYT, so primarily its messages are for club members; what is the NYT signalling to its club members? Do some of their people need regular pep talks to keep up the progress towards the neo-feudal, techno-fascist, authoritarian dystopia? Perhaps not all of them are complete psychopaths, sadists or dark triad types, and they need encouragement to keep up the good work. Or, maybe the NYT articles are for those being “groomed for entrance into influential circles”, to put them on the straight and narrow. What do you think? What is the primary goal of the NYT and other mouthpieces of the power elites? And is this increase in secret surveillance just an emergent property as we fail to resist the default mode of all government, which is tyranny? Or is it a very conscious response to the perception that people are getting angrier? At what point will the power elites realize that even with an increased security state they will not be able to manage the anger they have created? Are they just going to blindly head towards complete dictatorship or are they going to pause and reflect on what they are creating?

