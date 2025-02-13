N.B. Try getting a Vatican passport that is not temporary, and then tell us all how you did it. I worked with an Italian aristocrat once upon a time, and he showed me his Vatican credentials. I daren’t ask him how he got them. I imagined it had something to do with our employer, who tried to pay us in forged notes, but that is a story for another day. Incidentally, if you haven’t visited Rome, I highly recommend it. Apologies for my obsession with high stone walls in this piece. They surround most of this weird little country and really did make an impression on me. There are areas of the Vatican that visitors can enter temporarily (e.g., St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums), but access to the rest of the city is heavily restricted. Credentials or specific permissions are required to enter exclusive non-public areas. Don’t expect to stay in the Vatican. They object to that kind of thing for some reason.

TL;DR: The Pope thinks migration is the new Exodus, baby Jesus was basically a refugee influencer, and borders are mean. Meanwhile, the Vatican, with its giant walls, armed guards, and exclusive passports, is a shining example of how not to follow its own advice.

A letter from the Pope to US Catholics:

I am writing today to address a few words to you in these delicate moments that you are living as Pastors of the People of God who walk together in the United States of America.

1. The journey from slavery to freedom that the People of Israel traveled, as narrated in the Book of Exodus, invites us to look at the reality of our time, so clearly marked by the phenomenon of migration, as a decisive moment in history to reaffirm not only our faith in a God who is always close, incarnate, migrant and refugee, but also the infinite and transcendent dignity of every human person.[1]

2. These words with which I begin are not an artificial construct. Even a cursory examination of the Church’s social doctrine emphatically shows that Jesus Christ is the true Emmanuel (cf.Mt1:23); he did not live apart from the difficult experience of being expelled from his own land because of an imminent risk to his life, and from the experience of having to take refuge in a society and a culture foreign to his own. The Son of God, in becoming man, also chose to live the drama of immigration. I like to recall, among other things, the words with which Pope Pius XII began his Apostolic Constitution on the Care of Migrants, which is considered the “Magna Carta” of the Church’s thinking on migration:

“The family of Nazareth in exile, Jesus, Mary and Joseph, emigrants in Egypt and refugees there to escape the wrath of an ungodly king, are the model, the example and the consolation of emigrants and pilgrims of every age and country, of all refugees of every condition who, beset by persecution or necessity, are forced to leave their homeland, beloved family and dear friends for foreign lands.”[2]

3. Likewise, Jesus Christ, loving everyone with a universal love, educates us in the permanent recognition of the dignity of every human being, without exception. In fact, when we speak of “infinite and transcendent dignity,” we wish to emphasize that the most decisive value possessed by the human person surpasses and sustains every other juridical consideration that can be made to regulate life in society. Thus, all the Christian faithful and people of good will are called upon to consider the legitimacy of norms and public policies in the light of the dignity of the person and his or her fundamental rights, not vice versa.

4. I have followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations. The rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality. At the same time, one must recognize the right of a nation to defend itself and keep communities safe from those who have committed violent or serious crimes while in the country or prior to arrival. That said, the act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, and places them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness.

5. This is not a minor issue: an authentic rule of law is verified precisely in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized. The true common good is promoted when society and government, with creativity and strict respect for the rights of all — as I have affirmed on numerous occasions — welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable. This does not impede the development of a policy that regulates orderly and legal migration. However, this development cannot come about through the privilege of some and the sacrifice of others. What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly.

6. Christians know very well that it is only by affirming the infinite dignity of all that our own identity as persons and as communities reaches its maturity. Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups. In other words: the human person is not a mere individual, relatively expansive, with some philanthropic feelings! The human person is a subject with dignity who, through the constitutive relationship with all, especially with the poorest, can gradually mature in his identity and vocation. The true ordo amorist that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the “Good Samaritan” (cf.Lk10:25-37), that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception.[3]

7. But worrying about personal, community or national identity, apart from these considerations, easily introduces an ideological criterion that distorts social life and imposes the will of the strongest as the criterion of truth.

8. I recognize your valuable efforts, dear brother bishops of the United States, as you work closely with migrants and refugees, proclaiming Jesus Christ and promoting fundamental human rights. God will richly reward all that you do for the protection and defense of those who are considered less valuable, less important or less human!

9. I exhort all the faithful of the Catholic Church, and all men and women of good will, not to give in to narratives that discriminate against and cause unnecessary suffering to our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters. With charity and clarity we are all called to live in solidarity and fraternity, to build bridges that bring us ever closer together, to avoid walls of ignominy and to learn to give our lives as Jesus Christ gave his for the salvation of all.

10. Let us ask Our Lady of Guadalupe to protect individuals and families who live in fear or pain due to migration and/or deportation. May the “Virgen morena”, who knew how to reconcile peoples when they were at enmity, grant us all to meet again as brothers and sisters, within her embrace, and thus take a step forward in the construction of a society that is more fraternal, inclusive and respectful of the dignity of all.

Fraternally,

Francis

From the Vatican, 10 February 2025

"The journey from slavery to freedom that the People of Israel traveled... invites us to look at the reality of our time, so clearly marked by the phenomenon of migration..."

Ah, yes, migration as the new Exodus—a journey so profound and biblical that Moses himself might rise from the dead to lead caravans across the Rio Grande. The Pope, ever the theological poet, invites us to see modern migration as akin to the Israelites’ escape from targeted infanticide and slavery in Egypt. Of course, this comparison comes with a few… let’s call them “minor historical inaccuracies.” For one, the Israelites weren’t exactly looking for better-paying jobs when they fled Pharaoh’s clutches, and they actually missed the cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions, and garlic in Egypt. They were running from literal chains, whips, and death—not from an economic downturn. Of course, the analogy also breaks down when you consider that when they did enter the promised land, they often would kill every man, woman, and child in the local cities—although they sometimes kept the virgin women alive. Today, most of the migrants don’t do that sort of thing.

But who are we to quibble over details? Apparently, the millions of people crossing borders today are living their very own Book of Exodus. The only difference is that instead of wandering in the desert for forty years, they're riding buses and making TikToks about their journey. And instead of fleeing a tyrannical Pharaoh, they’re bypassing immigration checkpoints in pursuit of the nearest construction gig. Truly, the parallels are divine!

Let’s face it: the Pope’s framing is a marvel of theological gymnastics. He skips right over the inconvenient fact that most (there are exceptions) modern migrants aren’t running from life-threatening oppression but are seeking better opportunities—something entirely legitimate if done the right way, but a far cry from being chased by Egyptian chariots. Somehow, the legal distinction between economic migrants and asylum seekers, painstakingly established by international law, gets lost in the haze of incense and lofty rhetoric.

"...Jesus Christ... chose to live the drama of immigration... emigrants in Egypt and refugees there to escape the wrath of an ungodly king..."

Who can forget the timeless story of “Jesus the Migrant,” bravely choosing to escape to Egypt as a baby, presumably by thoughtfully consulting his map of ancient trade routes while still in the cradle. The Pope’s portrayal of Jesus as the poster child for immigration advocacy would be inspiring, if not for that pesky little detail: Jesus didn’t actually grow up in Egypt. His stint there was a short-lived toddler getaway—a divine detour, if you will—prompted by an angelic warning about Herod’s murderous tendencies.

The truth is, Jesus spent most of his life in Nazareth, which is why people call him "Jesus of Nazareth," not "Jesus of Cairo." Imagine the awkwardness of introducing the Messiah if this narrative held water: “Behold, Jesus of—wait, wasn’t he in Egypt for a bit? Never mind, let’s just call him a global citizen.”

And let’s not forget that the trip to Egypt was hardly a voluntary adventure. The Holy Family wasn’t packing up the donkey for better-paying jobs or sunnier weather; they were fleeing a genocidal or at least infanticidal king. It’s not like baby Jesus could point to a map and say, “Nazareth is nice, but I hear Egypt has great pyramid views.” They stayed only as long as they needed to and hightailed it back to Israel as soon as Herod croaked.

Drawing modern parallels here is a stretch, to say the least. But sure, let’s call this “choosing to live the drama of immigration” while ignoring the small matter of Jesus being, you know, a baby.

But let’s be honest; if anything, this story demonstrates the opposite of the Pope's point. Jesus didn’t grow up in exile or build a life as a permanent refugee; he returned to his homeland, where he worked for most of his adult life as a lowly carpenter before fulfilling his mission in the last 3 years of his life, including being persecuted by the hypocritical Jewish religious leaders who sought his horrific death, but I digress.

“when we speak of “infinite and transcendent dignity,” we wish to emphasize that the most decisive value possessed by the human person surpasses and sustains every other juridical consideration that can be made to regulate life in society.”

Yes, the “infinite and transcendent dignity” of every human person—a phrase so lofty it might as well come with a choir of angels singing in the background. It is implied here that this abstract concept apparently trumps pesky little things like legal systems or national sovereignty. Who needs borders when you have dignity? After all, what’s a functioning society if not one big open house where everyone can walk in, rearrange the furniture, and maybe borrow your car for good measure?

Of course, the Vatican is uniquely qualified to preach about such matters. Look no further than its own walls—literal walls, mind you, not metaphors. Good luck scaling those fortifications to claim your "infinite dignity" without a visa (not that you’d ever get one). And don’t forget to wave at the Swiss Guards while they brandish their halberds, because nothing says “open and welcoming” like pointy medieval weapons. You can call them “symbolic” weapons if you like, since they have guns too, but I wouldn’t provoke them.

But let’s not nitpick. Surely, the Vatican’s strict border policies are just a quirky historical artifact, not a glaring contradiction. I’m sure if you strolled into St. Peter’s Basilica and declared, “I am here to exercise my transcendent dignity”, you would probably walk out with a Vatican passport, right?

Here’s a thought experiment: If dignity alone is the ticket to free movement, why stop at national borders? Shouldn’t my neighbour’s garage be fair game too? After all, my infinite dignity could use a new lawnmower.

In reality, dignity and law are not enemies but partners. A functioning society protects dignity through the very structures the Pope seems to sidestep. But hey, if the Vatican wants to set an example by tearing down its walls, disbanding its guards, and inviting the masses to move in, I’ll fetch the popcorn.

"...the rightly formed conscience cannot fail to make a critical judgment and express its disagreement with any measure that tacitly or explicitly identifies the illegal status of some migrants with criminality."

In the real world, entering a country without permission is, by definition, illegal. That’s not a moral judgment; it’s a practical one—much like locking your doors at night isn’t a statement against human dignity but a way to keep your house from turning into a community centre. Nations, like individuals, have a right to boundaries. Otherwise, why not declare all walls, locks, and fences incompatible with ethics? I’m sure the Pope wouldn’t mind dismantling the Vatican’s fortifications for the sake of a truly open-border experience. Condemning nations for enforcing immigration laws while the Vatican itself has some of the strictest border controls in the world is the kind of dazzling hypocrisy that only organized religion can pull off. After all, who needs consistency when you’ve got the moral high ground? Never mind that the Vatican issues fewer passports than Willy Wonka does golden tickets. The important thing is that everyone else plays the open-door policy game while the Pope gets to keep his. Because, apparently, a “rightly formed conscience” is one that only applies to others.

"...the act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment..."

Deportation is the ultimate affront to human dignity—or so the Pope would have us believe. Apparently, the act of enforcing a nation’s immigration laws is a moral catastrophe, especially when the individuals in question are fleeing "extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution, or serious deterioration of the environment." Yes, many migrants face genuine hardship, but let’s not pretend the U.S. is some kind of divine halfway house for the entire world. America has finite resources, its own environmental problems, and, last I checked, a $37 trillion debt. When your bank account is that deep in the red, even charity has to come up with a budget plan. If the U.S. were a parish, it would be holding bake sales to keep the lights on, not inviting the whole neighbourhood in for a free feast.

The Pope’s framing paints deportation as a heartless dismissal of human suffering, conveniently ignoring the strain illegal migration places on already struggling communities. Poor neighbourhoods in the U.S. aren’t exactly swimming in resources to handle massive inflows of people—unless, of course, the Vatican wants to step in and foot the bill. Still, I suppose we could house some migrants in the spare bedrooms of America’s elites as an experiment. That said, some might consider that a “cruel and unusual punishment” or even further “persecution” of the migrants. Perhaps we could try a house swap: the migrants could stay in the gravy train homes of the Beltway federal bandits, and the swamp creatures could relocate to the migrants’ sunny favelas.

"...the true common good is promoted when society and government... welcomes, protects, promotes and integrates the most fragile, unprotected and vulnerable."

Such a lovely sentiment, straight out of the Church of Infinite Resources, where budgets are mythical creatures and infrastructure always magically accommodates. The Pope seems to be suggesting that governments have an unlimited moral obligation to integrate anyone who shows up, regardless of legality. No questions asked, no limits imposed. Just throw open the gates and let the “common good” sort itself out, right?

Except in the real world, nations have to balance their own books, deal with crumbling infrastructure, and manage already staggering poverty levels. America, for example, has millions of citizens living in poverty—yes, Pope Francis, even in the land of hamburgers and Netflix, people struggle to make ends meet. So, is it really the best idea to add millions more to that group? Unlimited compassion sounds great until the rent’s due and your neighbour starts eyeing your toaster.

But here’s a thought: instead of guilting nations into shouldering endless burdens, why not focus on helping people improve their lives where they are? Wouldn’t it make more sense to tackle the poverty and corruption in migrants’ home countries so they don’t feel compelled to leave in the first place? After all, those are the nations where the Church has historically wielded significant influence. Maybe start by selling off the Vatican’s treasures—how many gold chalices does one institution need anyway? A few Raphael paintings could probably bankroll some serious social programs.

Of course, that would require addressing the corruption that plagues many of these traditionally Catholic nations. Because let’s be honest: you can’t solve poverty by just throwing money at it when the local officials are more interested in building their next villa than helping their citizens. But hey, it’s doable, right? I mean, if the Pope really wants to lead by example, surely a “Great Vatican Garage Sale for Humanity” is on the table. After all, Christ famously travelled light—no priceless art collection, no marble palaces. I don’t claim to know his mind, but something tells me Jesus would probably have sided with helping the poor directly rather than giving them a ticket to navigate someone else’s collapsing welfare system.

So until the Vatican starts walking this talk—maybe inviting a few thousand migrants to bunk in the Apostolic Palace—let’s temper the guilt trips about who’s doing enough for the “common good.”

"...what is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about the equal dignity of every human being, begins badly and will end badly."

Imagine removing the lock from your front door because you’ve suddenly realized that it’s an affront to the equal dignity of every passing stranger. Next thing you know, your neighbour has set up camp in your living room, a guy from down the block is raiding your fridge, and someone you’ve never met is helping themselves to the life savings under your mattress.

But don’t worry—you don’t need force; you just need truth and dignity. Surely, you’ll manage fine without that pesky “order and stability” nonsense.

Nations, like homes, need boundaries to function. Secure borders aren’t about denying dignity; they’re about preventing chaos. Even the Vatican understands this, which is why it has walls higher than NBA players and guards armed with halberds to make sure no one gets too close to the Pope’s vegetable garden.

And as for the idea that these policies will “end badly,” well, history might have a few words. Borders, when respected, tend to do quite well at maintaining peace and stability. The alternative—a world without enforceable borders—doesn’t exactly scream "success story." It screams resource depletion and, ironically, more suffering for the very vulnerable populations the Pope claims to protect.

So, while it’s charming to imagine a world built entirely on the “truth about the equal dignity of every human being,” most of us prefer a reality where the guy next door doesn’t walk into our kitchen uninvited. Force isn’t the enemy here; it’s the framework that allows societies to thrive.

"...an ideological criterion that distorts social life and imposes the will of the strongest as the criterion of truth."

What a beautifully abstract way of saying, “I don’t like border enforcement.” According to this logic, deportation isn’t about upholding laws or managing resources; it’s just a power flex, a big “America flexes its muscles” moment.

But let’s talk about imposing ideological criteria, shall we? Whether it was centuries of defining “truth” through inquisitions, crusades, or alliances with monarchs who ruled by divine right, the Vatican has some serious expertise when it comes to ideological dominance. I mean, if border enforcement is an ideological tool, then surely the Church’s use of religious doctrine to shape entire civilizations was just a little ideological flex, no? Maybe they have learnt lessons from their own bad behaviour and want to help America from making the same mistakes, right?

Meanwhile, back in reality, the U.S. deciding how many people it can take in without collapsing its domestic welfare systems isn’t exactly an “ideological” move. It’s more like common sense. Let’s put it this way: if you’re already serving peanut butter sandwiches for dinner to make ends meet, you don’t invite the entire neighbourhood over for steak. But hey, maybe the Pope sees this as a failure of hospitality. After all, the Vatican doesn’t have to worry about food stamps or housing vouchers—it doesn’t even have to worry about potholes.

So, is the U.S. being ideological? Or is it just being practical, trying to balance compassion with realism? Sure, it looks a little like dominance, but then again, what nation doesn’t set limits on how many people it can reasonably support? Even the Church knows this—why else do they have strict rules about who gets to join the priesthood? Try walking into the Vatican and declaring you want a bed in the Apostolic Palace because your house is on fire. Ideological criterion or just practicality? You decide.

“The true ordo amorist that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the “Good Samaritan””

The Pope’s call to embrace the ordo amoris—the "order of love"—by constantly meditating on the parable of the Good Samaritan is a beautiful sentiment, really. Who doesn’t love a good moral story about compassion? But as always, the devil is in the details—or, in this case, in the interpretation.

Let’s start with the Good Samaritan himself. He’s hailed as the paragon of love and neighbourly kindness because he helped a beaten man on the side of the road. Wonderful, truly. But let’s not forget that the Samaritan didn’t declare that everyone in the region could come live with him. He helped one person, directly and personally, because it was within his means to do so. The Samaritan didn’t hire a committee, outsource his good deed to Rome, or guilt-trip the local innkeeper into taking on 500 more injured travellers. No, he simply did what he could, for one person, on one occasion. Simple, practical, and achievable.

Now, let’s compare that to the Pope’s version of the parable. Apparently, the ordo amoris means nations throwing open their borders to endless waves of migration, with no apparent limit or thought for practicalities like resources or social cohesion. That’s not love; that’s national suicide with a theological twist. If the Samaritan had tried this approach, he wouldn’t have made it to the next town—he’d have been crushed under the weight of every traveller demanding his donkey and supplies.

And let’s not forget the context of the parable. Jesus was talking about personal responsibility—helping others in a way that’s tangible and individual, not delegating the task to governments while lecturing from a gilded palace. The Samaritan didn’t sit down and write an open letter to the Roman Empire demanding systemic reforms for roadside safety. He rolled up his sleeves, helped the guy, and moved on. It’s a bit different from saying, “Well, the Good Samaritan built a metaphorical bridge, so I guess we should all abolish our immigration policies.”

The beauty of the Good Samaritan story is in its simplicity: it’s about doing what you personally can to help others, not redefining the entire order of nations to accommodate a theological abstraction. Maybe if the Vatican wants to promote the ordo amoris, it could start by meditating on its own wealth and figuring out how to use it to house, feed, and care for more migrants directly. After all, the Samaritan didn’t just throw a few coins at the innkeeper and call it a day—he made sure the man’s needs were met. Perhaps it’s time for the Church to do the same, or, at the very least, they could lend America the Samaritan's donkey. It’s going to need it unless DOGE can turn things around.

"...build bridges that bring us ever closer together, to avoid walls of ignominy..."

The timeless wisdom of “build bridges, not walls”. According to this lofty rhetoric, walls are symbols of moral failure, while bridges are the architectural embodiment of virtue. But here’s the thing about this "walls bad, bridges good" dichotomy: it’s about as structurally sound as a bridge made of wet cardboard. Walls are not inherently evil; they’re tools, like locks on doors or seat belts in cars. They’re there to protect, to ensure order, to make sure your metaphorical living room isn’t suddenly hosting a stranger’s family reunion. Even the Pope should understand this, given that the Vatican is basically the Fort Knox of faith. Try walking in uninvited and see how far you get.

A wall keeps chaos out; a bridge helps you cross a river. It’s not rocket science, just common sense. Perhaps when the Vatican trades its walls for suspension bridges and hands out passports at the gates, the rest of the world might be inclined to listen. Until then, maybe let’s hold off on the lectures about "walls of ignominy" from behind what is arguably the world’s fanciest stone barricades.

