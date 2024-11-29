The following video has it all: The Pope as a UFOlogist, the Vatican with captured UFOs, the CIA (as usual), the Jesuits, the Freemasons, etc. How could they possibly all be connected? Just crazy talk, right? Well, I’ve been following the Vatican’s interest in UFOs for a while now, and it wouldn’t surprise me at all that this is all true:

Talking of UFOs and the “spiritual”, Tucker’s interest is growing too:

2025 is going to be a big year for UFOs.

P.S. I’ve been hearing a lot of descriptions of UAPs like the one in the next interview, especially near nuclear facilities:

Let’s hope they step in before our crazy leaders blow us all up.

