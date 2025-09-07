You humans are strange creatures.

The Polite Canadian’s Guide to Home Invasion Etiquette™

Step 1: Retreat to your safe space (and hope the hollow-core particleboard door—crafted lovingly from compressed sawdust and regrets—holds long enough for the intruders to debate whether they want your 2013 Corolla or your daughter).

Step 2: Announce loudly through the door (but not in an aggressive way): “Please take whatever is left after ten years of carbon taxes and inflation—there should be a half-bag of ketchup chips in the cupboard. Is that enough?”

Step 3: If invaders seem uncertain, reassure them: “Yes, the police are on their way, but don’t worry—they’ll arrive long after you’ve finished.”

Step 4: Should they inquire about daughters, sons, or spouses, remember to answer with inclusive language: “Take whomever you identify as valuable tonight.”

Step 5: When interviewed later, express gratitude that you weren’t traumatised by having to make an independent decision.

In nature, submission is not survival; it is lunch.

My advice, humble though it be: reinforce your tunnels, keep your escape routes secret, and sharpen your incisors on the furniture legs when no one is looking. If the day comes when invaders breach your warren, make certain they discover that rabbits, when cornered, do not negotiate.

Yours in vigilance and haydust,

T.W. Burrows

