The Pfizer Bait and Switch

Share this postThe Pfizer Bait and Switchmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchThe Pfizer Bait and SwitchWill the UK PM Reply to MP Andrew Bridgen?Mathew AldredSep 11, 2023∙ Paid15Share this postThe Pfizer Bait and Switchmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred