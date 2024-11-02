Thankfully, some members of the US Congress are unhappy that President Biden believes he has the power to rewrite history:

Americans were rightfully insulted, then, when President Biden, seeking to boost Ms. Harris’s presidential campaign, referred to an enormous swath of the country as “floating . . . garbage.” President Biden’s vindictive words were unsurprising, given his previous statements regarding people who choose not to vote for his preferred candidate. 5 Unsurprising too were the White House’s actions after he said them. Instead of apologizing or clarifying President Biden’s words, the White House instead sought to change them (despite them being recorded on video) by releasing a false transcript of his remarks.6 The move is not only craven, but it also appears to be in violation of federal law, including the Presidential Records Act of 1978. 7 White House staff cannot rewrite the words of the President of the United States to be more politically on message. Though President Biden’s relevance continues to diminish, his words continue to matter, even as they become increasingly divisive and erratic.8 We write to demand the White House retain and preserve all documents and internal communications regarding President Biden’s statement and the release of the inaccurate transcript. We also demand that the White House issue a corrected transcript with the accurate words.

In addition to this Orwellian nightmare, there are forces at work to try and memory hole the entire Internet or at least this period of the US election:

The Google cache is a tool that offers users the ability to view an archived version of a web page. This copy of the page is saved the moment Google’s crawler visits the site to index it.

As Google’s crawlers explore and index the web, it regularly creates and updates these archives, thus providing a valuable resource for accessing content that may no longer be available on the original site. In essence, it is a kind of digital time machine to allow users to access earlier versions of a web page.

Delving into the rationale behind this move, from Google’s perspective the need to display an archived copy of a page was becoming less and less relevant in a web that has evolved toward greater reliability, stability, and transparency.

“Greater transparency”, really? And what’s the alternative?

With the removal of Google’s cache, the focus shifts to Internet Archive and its famous Wayback Machine as an alternative for accessing earlier versions of web pages.

Phew, its a good job we have the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine to solve the memory hole problem, especially at this critical election time? Wrong:

What a coincidence…

How often have I said to my readers to ‘archive, archive, archive’? It’s how we wake people up to the machinations of Big Brother. For example, do you remember when they kept on changing the definition of ‘vaccine’ in order to try and convince the people that the modRNA gene therapy products aka toxic jabs were in the same category as their other sacred products? Do you remember when the CDC told everyone that the spike protein from the vaccine left the body in days and quietly removed from their website any reference to the fact that it stayed in the body longer? Or the time they tried to deny that sexually degenerate materials were being used in some Canadian schools, but we were able to archive the incriminating documents? We could go on…

P.S. Thankfully, I just checked again and it appears that the Internet Archive is back up and running. However, this should be a wake up call that we are very close to a situation where the elites will be able to very easily rewrite history and it will be very difficult to prove otherwise. This is why we must publish the receipts wherever we can, and share widely. Good luck, everyone!

"Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past."

"Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right."

"The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth."

“In the walls of the cubicle there were three orifices. To the right of the speakwrite, a small pneumatic tube for written messages, to the left, a larger one for newspapers; and in the side wall, within easy reach of Winston's arm, a large oblong slit protected by a wire grating. This last was for the disposal of waste paper. Similar slits existed in thousands or tens of thousands throughout the building, not only in every room but at short intervals in every corridor. For some reason they were nicknamed memory holes. When one knew that any document was due for destruction, or even when one saw a scrap of waste paper lying about, it was an automatic action to lift the flap of the nearest memory hole and drop it in, whereupon it would be whirled away on a current of warm air to the enormous furnaces which were hidden somewhere in the recesses of the building.”

George Orwell, Nineteen Eighty-Four

