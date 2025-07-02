Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Annie's avatar
Annie
43m

Please don't get me started. It is just mind-blowing (not in a good way) that The Order of Canada has been given to these two people. What the heck did Bonnie Henry do to deserve this in even the smallest way? Not that I think Tam deserved it at all either. But, you know... it's the same as any once prestigious accolade... they're all a farce now and mean nothing (Nobel Prize, Knighthood, etc.). When you see who they now give these "participation prizes" to, it takes away any special meaning that these accolades may have once held. It's absolutely pathetic and disgraceful. But, hey, what else would you expect in Canada now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Mathew Aldred and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture