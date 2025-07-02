Remember this person? She got paid $324,000 a year to put out this sort of evil propaganda:

Not content with paying her millions, Canada’s evil elites have now awarded her The Order of Canada, Canada’s ‘highest civilian honour’. In other words, ‘we stand by our scamdemic’ and will double down on it in the future. Why am I so sure about this? Because they gave the Order of Canada to BC’s public health führer, Bonnie Henry, too!

This Order of Canada business is quite something. They have no problem awarding it to authoritarians of all sorts, including actual Nazis in some cases, as I reported previously:

During World War II, he belonged to the Waffen-SS Galician Division….Savaryn was awarded an honorary degree in 1987 from the University of Alberta, and was also awarded Order of Canada the same year.

What do you think about the titles and awards that the elites give to themselves?

