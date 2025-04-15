The Oracle of Submission

Yuvilus Scholasticus Transhumanus

Genus: Predicticus Davosianus

Common Names: The WEF Seer, The Human Uselessness Theorist, The Soft-Spoken Transhumanist

Habitat: Davos panels, bestseller lists, elite-funded think tanks, TED Talks

Danger Level: High despite feeble appearance

Field Description:

Size: Compact and non-threatening in stature, yet looms large in technocratic prophecy.

Speed: Measured cadence. Every sentence is a softly spoken threat wrapped in academic incense.

Audio Signature: Voice like a lullaby composed by Palantir—gentle, persuasive, and faintly chilling.

Markings: Turtlenecks, minimalist glasses, soft-spoken gravitas. Often seen with Klaus Schwab in tow.

Calls:

“Humans are hackable animals.”

“You will own nothing, and you will be happy” - or maybe that was his friend.

“We need digital surveillance to understand people better.”

Behavioural Traits:

Techno-Gnostic Sermonizing: Offers apocalyptic visions of the future where salvation lies in biometric monitoring and algorithmic control.

Moral Reversal: Frames autonomy as outdated. Equates freedom with chaos, and centralized control with moral necessity.

Compliance Evangelism: Praises behavioural nudging, global coordination, and social engineering as moral goods.

Metaphysical Ventriloquism: Wields philosophy and history to justify Big Data domination.

Diet: WEF briefings, AI white papers, neurophilosophy lite, UN development agendas

Mating Habits: Rarely mates in the traditional sense. Spawns disciples through YouTube autoplay.

Known Predators: Autodidacts with a spine and off-grid farmers.

Conservation Status: Highly protected. Federally subsidised. Housed in climate-controlled panel discussions.

Field Note: Never argues for tyranny—only describes its inevitability. Listen carefully: he’s not predicting the future. He’s programming your consent.

