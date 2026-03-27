The Olympics: Biological Females Only
International Olympic Committee: New Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport
Eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one‑time SRY gene screening.
Evidence‑based and expert‑informed, the policy – applicable for the LA28 Olympic Games onwards – protects fairness, safety and integrity in the female category.
It is not retroactive and does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programmes.
“…not retroactive…”
The IOC has formally allowed males who “identify as women” to compete in the women’s category since 2004, when it approved the Stockholm consensus on athletes who had changed sex. As of March 27, 2026, that is about 22 years.