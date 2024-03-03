Share this post"The North Face" Brand Joins the "Racist Countryside" Bandwagonmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"The North Face" Brand Joins the "Racist Countryside" BandwagonThe sadistic upper-middle class white power elites enjoy their Maoist struggle sessions.Mathew AldredMar 03, 2024∙ Paid9Share this post"The North Face" Brand Joins the "Racist Countryside" Bandwagonmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in