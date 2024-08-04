Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

The New Normal Authoritarians From the swirl of chaos, they emerge, Wolves draped in wool, ready to surge. With silken words and grandiose dreams, They grasp for power through iron schemes. Beneath a cloak of benevolence, hides a steely core, Promising sanctuary, yet ushering in the control they adore. In each edict, a veiled cage glistens— A golden prison where autonomy withers. They play on fears and insecurities, Twisting truths into obscurities. Gaslighting, guilt - their tools of trade, Leaving critical thinking to fade. In complexity, they find their stage, Simple answers for a troubled age. But beneath the surface, a darker scheme, The death of freedom, a fading dream. So heed this warning, stay alert and wise, Question authority, see through disguise. For in the shadows of the new normal's throne, Lurk those who'd claim your mind as their own.